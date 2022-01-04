New Year brings large toy donation for Mooresville organization from students

Bright Blessings LKN started the New Year off on the right foot with students from a local high school virtually packing the nonprofit’s Mooresville headquarters at Broad Street United Methodist Church full of birthday cheer for underprivileged children.
“There was every conceivable kind of toy, including 34 Barbie dolls,” Linda Morris, Bright Blessings LKN director, said.
“When they had finished unpacking all the boxes, there wasn’t an empty space left anywhere in the Volunteer Room,” she said about the toy drive, led by Bright Blessings volunteer Boone Michael, 16, a junior at Hough High School in Cornelius.
Michael and his fellow students in Hough’s leadership class, led by teacher Michael Connally, organized and ran the drive from Nov. 29 to Dec. 17.
“The success (of this drive) can be attributed to the support and involvement of the entire faculty and student body,” Morris said.
Michael said that his team publicized the toy drive throughout the school via email, signs and boxes in the halls and morning announcements.
“Also, as a leadership class, we came to the idea that to give kids an incentive to donate toys, there would be a powder-puff volleyball game where some boys from the school compete against each other for the volleyball championship. To get into the game, you needed to bring one toy. This greatly increased the number of donated toys,” he said.
Hough’s leadership class plans the high school spirit weeks, football games, pep rallies and other extracurricular activities.
“I personally was blown away by Hough families’ participation and their enthusiasm toward the drive,” Michael said. “It would not have been possible without the staff and students, the leadership class and Mr. Connally.”
Bright Blessings LKN serves public school homeless and impoverished children in northern Mecklenburg and Iredell counties by providing them with birthday cheer. The children, identified by their guidance counselors, are each provided with special treats, books, wrapped gifts and hygiene supplies on their birthday.
Bright Blessings’ mission is to bring joy, care and hope to impoverished children by mobilizing community volunteers of all ages.