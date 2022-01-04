New Year brings large toy donation for Mooresville organization from students

Bright Blessings LKN started the New Year off on the right foot with students from a local high school virtually packing the nonprofit’s Mooresville headquarters at Broad Street United Methodist Church full of birthday cheer for underprivileged children.

“There was every conceivable kind of toy, including 34 Barbie dolls,” Linda Morris, Bright Blessings LKN director, said.

“When they had finished unpacking all the boxes, there wasn’t an empty space left anywhere in the Volunteer Room,” she said about the toy drive, led by Bright Blessings volunteer Boone Michael, 16, a junior at Hough High School in Cornelius.

Michael and his fellow students in Hough’s leadership class, led by teacher Michael Connally, organized and ran the drive from Nov. 29 to Dec. 17.

“The success (of this drive) can be attributed to the support and involvement of the entire faculty and student body,” Morris said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Michael said that his team publicized the toy drive throughout the school via email, signs and boxes in the halls and morning announcements.