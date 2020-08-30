New Statesville Bojangles restaurant set to open in September

A new Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits restaurant will soon be opening in West Statesville on Taylorsville Highway. The restaurant will employ 50 to 60 part-time workers and will be managed by Chris Carlton of Statesville.
The restaurant’s opening is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 14, barring unforeseen delays. The franchise began in Charlotte in 1977. Today, there are more than 300 Bojangles' restaurants in North Carolina.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.