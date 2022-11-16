New Salem United Methodist Church, Scout Troop 363 pay tribute to veterans

New Salem United Methodist Church and Scout Troop 363 held a breakfast and worship service to honor their veterans. Veterans were recognized during the service and presented with wooden crosses from the youth group.
Photos used with permission
Veterans and their families enjoyed some fellowship over breakfast, provided by the church.
The veterans were recognized with a display.
A table displayed tributes to the veterans.
The Scouts and the veterans pose for a photo.
Scout Landon McDonald delivered the closing prayer.
