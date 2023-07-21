Iredell-Statesville Schools Nutrition is participating in Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), allowing 18 of its schools to pilot a complimentary breakfast and lunch program for the 2023-24 school year.

This news comes just a month after the community raised approximately $30,000 through the “A Clean Slate for a Full Plate” initiative to clear the majority of debt students had accumulated throughout the school year.

“We are so thankful for the support of our community,” Superintendent Dr. Jeff James said. “I’m glad our elected officials are continuing to put school nutrition at the forefront of meeting the needs of our community.”

In addition to providing this schoolwide eligibility program, the 2023-24 free and reduced-price meal application is now available for the upcoming school year for families who attend other schools.

Each family only needs to complete this application once. Families that are approved for free or reduced-price meals may be eligible for waivers of certain school and testing fees. Parents are encouraged to begin their applications immediately in preparation for the upcoming school year by visiting www.lunchapplication.com and clicking the “Apply Now” link.

All questions about the free and reduced-price application may be directed to Joan Newland, free and reduced coordinator for Iredell-Statesville Schools at 704-873-2175.

All students enrolled at these schools may participate in the School Breakfast Program and the National School Lunch Program at no charge.

Celeste Henkel Elementary

Harmony Elementary

Statesville High

Cloverleaf Elementary

N.B. Mills Elementary

Third Creek Elementary

Cool Spring Elementary

North Iredell Middle

Third Creek Middle

Discovery Program at the Springs

Northview Academy

Union Grove Elementary

East Iredell Elementary

Scotts Elementary

West Iredell High

East Iredell Middle

Sharon Elementary

West Iredell Middle