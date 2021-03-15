New physician joins Statesville Family Practice

Iredell Health System welcomes Rachel B. DiSanto, MD, to Statesville Family Practice, a part of the Iredell Physician Network.

DiSanto is a board-certified family medicine physician with more than 13 years of diverse clinical and leadership experience, as well as a passion for whole-person, family-oriented care.

“My goal is to empower and equip my patients to make healthy choices that will benefit their physical, emotional and spiritual health.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

DiSanto graduated magna cum laude, earning a bachelor’s degree from Elmira College in Elmira, New York before earning her medical degree from the University of Vermont, Larner College of Medicine in Burlington, Vermont. She completed residency in family medicine at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

DiSanto has served on multiple boards, including the Christian Medical & Dental Associations (CMDA), North Country Hospital, United Christian Academy and Kenya Children’s Fund. She served as the COVID coordinator for United Christian Academy in Newport, Vermont and was awarded the University of Vermont Medical Alumni Association’s Early Achievement Award, the University of Vermont College of Medicine AΩA Society Volunteer Faculty Award and the Edward E. Friedman Award for promise of excellence in the practice of Family Medicine.