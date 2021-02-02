New part-time positions, supplement increase included in proposed budget

He noted that once the system knows more about where they will stand with the fund balance in the next few months, he would like to review reinstituting a classified staff bonus and possibly a certified bonus for the 2021-22 school year.

James also noted that the school system will likely be receiving federal money shortly to be distributed by the state of North Carolina over the next three years.

James told the board he estimates the school system will receive roughly $12 million over the next three years. The money will likely be earmarked by the state, requiring the school system to use the money for certain items, but the system will not know the exact amount until the state determines how they are dispersing the federal money that has been received.

After two years without a state budget, the board is hoping they will know more about where the state stands in the coming weeks, and while the state budget may cause some changes, the board seemed to signify at Monday’s meeting that they will likely pass the local budget when it is brought for a vote in March.

The board will hold a public hearing and vote on the local budget request at the March 8 board meeting.