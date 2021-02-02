New part-time positions, supplement increase included in proposed budget

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education was presented with the 2021-22 preliminary local budget at Monday night’s meeting.
If passed, the local budget would see an increase from $44,559,403.87 in 2020-21 to $46,252,260 for the 2021-22 school year, a 3.8 % year-to-year increase.
Superintendent Jeff James told the board, the budget was “one of the most advantageous budgets for our employees that the board has seen in the last 10 years.”
As presented to the board Monday, the budget includes money for 25 new part-time teacher assistant positions, a certified supplement increase, a change from a 2-step pay table increase every three years instead of every five years in the local incentive for classified staff and an increase in pay for starting bus drivers to $13.50 an hour.
In addition to the certified supplement increase, the budget includes a recommendation to transition certified supplement from a percentage-based supplement to a flat-rate amount. This would include a bump in supplement every three years.
Among the significant reductions are 20 teaching positions due to attrition and almost $400,000 used for a classified staff bonus in the 2020-21 school year.
James told the board that he believes this budget will break even or add to the fund balance.
He noted that once the system knows more about where they will stand with the fund balance in the next few months, he would like to review reinstituting a classified staff bonus and possibly a certified bonus for the 2021-22 school year.
James also noted that the school system will likely be receiving federal money shortly to be distributed by the state of North Carolina over the next three years.
James told the board he estimates the school system will receive roughly $12 million over the next three years. The money will likely be earmarked by the state, requiring the school system to use the money for certain items, but the system will not know the exact amount until the state determines how they are dispersing the federal money that has been received.
After two years without a state budget, the board is hoping they will know more about where the state stands in the coming weeks, and while the state budget may cause some changes, the board seemed to signify at Monday’s meeting that they will likely pass the local budget when it is brought for a vote in March.
The board will hold a public hearing and vote on the local budget request at the March 8 board meeting.