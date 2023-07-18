New officers and board members were inducted this past week for The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville for the 2023-2024 club year. Assistant Gov. Jeff Smith was in attendance to induct the club officers and board members.

Rotary prides itself as a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves, according to its news release.

Local Rotary Clubs work to assist nonprofits, schools, and individuals to make our community a better place through volunteering, donation of money, etc., where everyone can potentially thrive in life.

A recent speaker, “Bug”, presented the great impact that Fifth Street Ministries has had on his life in assisting him to turn his life around. He is presently a cook at Fifth Street.

The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville meets every Thursday at noon at Twisted Oak and invites anyone to visit to learn more.