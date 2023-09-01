Piedmont HealthCare welcomes the newest member of the OB/GYN team in Statesville, Dr. Mariana Ellington. Ellington will be joining tenured physicians, Dr. Margot Wacks, Dr. Jennifer Parker, Dr. Jamila Wade and Dr. Brandi Kennedy.

Ellington’s journey into women’s health began during a transformative initiative in Peru, where she empowered local women with knowledge about their bodies. “Understanding the incredible resilience of women’s bodies through various life stages from, puberty to childbirth and menopause,” said Ellington. “My goal is to help women live their best healthy lives through all of these stages.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Mariana Ellington to the Piedmont HealthCare OB/GYN team in Statesville. With a deep commitment to women’s health and a passion for cutting-edge procedures, Dr. Ellington brings invaluable expertise to the group” said Wacks.

Ellington is certified in daVinci robot-assisted procedure, specializing in hysterectomy, pelvic organ prolapse surgery, myomectomy and endometriosis resection. This certification enables her to use cutting edge technology, resulting in shorter hospital stays, minimal scarring, and faster recovery times for women.

“It’s a physician’s job to provide the best care and the best options. I believe in two-way communication with my patients” said Ellington. “Their role is to let me know what works best for them”

When Ellington is out of the office she enjoys spending time with her husband, her high school sweetheart of 10 years. Together they have a 1-year-old son and one beloved dog. The four of them love to go hiking, travel, and read books.

Ellington will begin seeing patients on Sept, 4 at Piedmont OB/GYN at 1446 Fern Creek Drive in Statesville. For information on Ellington visit https://piedmonthealthcare.com/provider/ellington-mariana-md/. To schedule an appointment, contact Piedmont HealthCare OB/GYN at 704-873-7250.