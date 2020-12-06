New look to year-end tax planning

At this time of year, you often hear advice to take steps before year-end to limit your tax liability. Yet 2020 is a unique year in a variety of ways — while many of the normal rules regarding managing income and timing deductions still apply, new provisions for 2020 have been implemented by The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that may impact your year-end tax planning. Consider if any of these actions make sense for you.

Reconsider required distributions

Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) from workplace retirement plans or IRAs are optional due to The CARES Act in 2020. If you haven’t yet taken your RMD for this year, you can let your money continue to grow. If you have taken your RMD, there is a 60-day window where you can redeposit those funds in your IRA and eliminate the claim to an RMD. As another option, if you have earned income from work you may want to take all or part of your RMD for this year and invest some or all of the proceeds in a Roth IRA. This allows you to build up your Roth savings, which ultimately can qualify for tax-free distributions later in retirement and aren’t subject to RMD rules.