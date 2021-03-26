New loan program to help traditionally underserved borrowers

Self-Help Credit Union, (www.self-help.org), now offers a program that expands safe and affordable loan options for small business borrowers who may not have access to traditional resources. Through a partnership with Livingstone College and the cities of Salisbury and Statesville there is now a creative new way for businesses owned by women and people of color to finance loans up to $15,000.
Now traditionally underserved small dollar borrowers can get the resources and access to financial capital they need to help grow their businesses, which in turn can help strengthen the communities. Many of these borrowers would be unable to get loans from traditional funding sources, particularly because loans under $25,000 may be difficult to secure.
The loans are made possible through Kiva Piedmont North Carolina, a microfinancing platform that builds on partnerships between local governments, small business, and their surrounding neighborhoods to expand their impact.
Interested borrowers should apply at kiva.com/borrow. If approved, borrowers in Statesville, and other nearby areas of North Carolina will be able to benefit from matching dollar-for-dollar grants from the city government.
“We are excited to partner with the cities of Salisbury and Statesville in their efforts to support minority and women owned small businesses as that’s a focus area of ours already,” explains Claudie Johnson, Self-Help Credit Union city executive for the Charlotte region. “Being able to leverage the Kiva platform will enable us to assist even more small businesses as our minimum loan is $25,000.”
“Statesville is excited to bring this immensely important program to our citizens,” states Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh. “Our partnership with Kiva, Self-Help and the City of Salisbury will help provide more opportunities to meet the challenges for historically underutilized businesses.”
“Economic vitality for all Salisburians is one of the key tenets of Salisbury City Council,” said Salisbury Mayor Karen K. Alexander. “The local Kiva business loan program allows for a financially-inclusive world where everyone has the power to improve their lives through means where they have been traditionally shut out. Our matching funds initiative demonstrates to residents that their small-business goals are accessible, attainable, and actionable. Kiva is a perfect opportunity to empower micro-entrepreneurs and minority and women-owned businesses.”
Founded in 2005, Kiva is a San Francisco-based international nonprofit that enables individual to crowdfund loans – enabling greater access to capital and financial services.
Self-Help, headquartered in Durham is one of the largest community development financial institutions in the nation. Since 1980, Self-Help has provided more than $9.3 billion in financing to over 175,700 families, families, individuals, and businesses.
More information about Self-Help Credit Union can be found at self-help.org.