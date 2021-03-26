New loan program to help traditionally underserved borrowers

Self-Help Credit Union, (www.self-help.org), now offers a program that expands safe and affordable loan options for small business borrowers who may not have access to traditional resources. Through a partnership with Livingstone College and the cities of Salisbury and Statesville there is now a creative new way for businesses owned by women and people of color to finance loans up to $15,000.

Now traditionally underserved small dollar borrowers can get the resources and access to financial capital they need to help grow their businesses, which in turn can help strengthen the communities. Many of these borrowers would be unable to get loans from traditional funding sources, particularly because loans under $25,000 may be difficult to secure.

The loans are made possible through Kiva Piedmont North Carolina, a microfinancing platform that builds on partnerships between local governments, small business, and their surrounding neighborhoods to expand their impact.

Interested borrowers should apply at kiva.com/borrow. If approved, borrowers in Statesville, and other nearby areas of North Carolina will be able to benefit from matching dollar-for-dollar grants from the city government.

