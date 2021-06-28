New Jersey man arrested on statutory rape, other charges

An investigation into inappropriate messages sent to a child led to the arrest of a New Jersey man on five felony charges.

Jonathan Edward Trumble, 39, of Cedar Grove, New Jersey, was charged with two counts of felony statutory rape and one count each of felony statutory sex offense, felony indecent liberties with a child and felony kidnapping. A magistrate set bond at $1 million.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell, in a news release, said a report was filed in March 2019 regarding inappropriate messages being sent to a child. The case was investigated locally but the evidence indicated the incident occurred in Cedar Grove, New Jersey, Campbell said.

The sheriff’s office Special Victims Unit investigators notified the Cedar Grove Police Department, and eventually that agency filed charges based on the evidence gathered, Campbell said.

In early May, SVU investigators were notified of new evidence, and Detective Sgt. Mike Benfield began an investigation.

A child victim was taken to the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center and interviewed. Based on that interview, additional witnesses were located and talked to, Campbell said. As a result, numerous search warrants were executed, which resulted in the new charges against Trumble.