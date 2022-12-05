New Iredell County commissioners sworn in

The Iredell County Board of Commissioners swore in its recently elected members Monday morning, as Bert Connolly joined Brad Stroud Sr. and Gene Houpe on the governing body.

“It was an honor to be put in this position by the voters. Regardless if you’re Republican, Democrat or unaffiliated, we have a very important job to do, and we’re going to get that job done with common sense,” Connolly said. “It’s down to business tomorrow night, and we’re ready to hit the ground running.”

Connolly was the fresh face on the board as well as its new vice chairman. While the three of them were elected in November, Houpe was an incumbent and Stroud was sworn in just after the election to fill a vacant seat after the death of Marvin Norman.

Stroud said he already has gotten a preview of the work ahead and a better understanding of his role on the board with that experience under his belt.

“It’s exciting, but there’s a lot of responsibility that goes with it. It’s a cautious excitement,” he said.

Now that he is joined by Connolly, Stroud said, he appreciates their bond as friends from before either of them threw his hat in the political ring.

“It’s somebody that if you’re spot on they’re going to tell you, but if you’re off track, they’re going to, even more so, let you know you need to rethink this or consider a different perspective,” Stroud said.

Houpe has much more experience on the board than the other two men he was sworn in with, and with former Commissioner James Mallory’s departure, he is the most senior member.

“It’s always an honor to serve the citizens again, trust me, and reelect me for my fourth term,” Houpe said. “I look forward to working with Melissa (Neader) and the other board members to continue the people’s business, and do it with integrity.”

He said he looks to encourage residents to follow the board’s business more closely to weigh in with their opinions and to understand the actions it takes.

“I ask people to, before they judge our actions, ask us our options and hope more citizens get involved and stay involved so they understand the options we do have.”

The new members join Scottie Brown and Neader, who was elected by her peers as the board’s new chair.

“It means a lot, it truly does, but most of all it shows we have the ability to form a team and support each other and focus on our individual talents,” she said. “It’s hard to express, but the title of chairman means someone who can get us all to work together, not more powerful, we are all equals.”

She said the diverse backgrounds of the board members will serve as an asset, and along with the staff and listening to others, they look to do what’s best for Iredell County.

Mallory departs

While most of the attention was understandably on the members being sworn in, the commissioners and staff took a moment to allow Mallory to formally say goodbye before banging the gavel as chairman one last time.

The final “Mallory Minute,” a term playfully used by fellow commissioners to note the former chairman’s flair for oratory, was around three minutes as Mallory thanked his colleagues, the staff, the public, and others for allowing him to serve the county as a commissioner.

Though an Army Reserve veteran, Mallory chose to use a traditional sailor’s nautical blessing for his final words: Fair winds and following seas.

“May the winds be at your back, and propel you forward, and may the ocean tides and currents work with you, not against you, as you sail the ship’s fate into the future. Good luck, godspeed, and I salute you all.”