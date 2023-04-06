New Hope Baptist Church at 149 New Hope Road, Statesville, is hosting a free Women’s Conference on Friday, April 28, at 5:30 p.m. Phyllis Foy is a women’s motivational speaker and senior consultant for the Church Renewal Team of the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina (BSC) and has led women’s retreats in South Africa, Germany and Wales.

Foy is passionate about prayer movements and disciple-making in local churches around North Carolina. She will be sharing her message “Bloom where you are planted.”

“We are so excited to welcome Phyllis Foy as our guest speaker, and celebrate God’s marvelous work with like-minded women in Christian fellowship,” states Sharon Johnson, Women’s Conference coordinator at New Hope Baptist Church.

Terry Myers, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church, invites the women in the Iredell County community to the event on Friday, April 28, from 5:30-8 p.m. There will be light refreshments and special music by Cindy Tomlin Marshall. Register online at https://form.jotform.com/newhopencmedia/womens-conference-2023?fbclid=IwAR2NRd21Cw15MuAzcLjDokMMyOpzSM2nLWYpMJrB2p-Io7Vmu2XnFc8tUdI, by emailing newhopencmedia@gmail.com or contact Sharon Johnson at 704-902-5951.