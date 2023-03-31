After an extensive national search in partnership with the Altman Initiative Group, the National Balloon Rally Charities, Carolina BalloonFest Board of Directors announced that the position of executive director has been offered to and accepted by Don Edwards.

“We are thrilled to have Don come aboard as our new executive director,” said CBF Board Chair Brittany Marlow. “His experience as a hot air balloon pilot and his involvement with the prestigious Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta will be a wonderful asset to our event and our strong ballooning community. Together, we are looking forward to this year’s event on Oct. 20-22.”

“I am honored and very excited to be a part of this wonderful and historical event. I look forward to meeting and working with everyone involved in organizing and making the annual Carolina BalloonFest the best it can be,” Edwards said.

Edwards will officially begin his new position as executive director Monday, and will be based in the Carolina BalloonFest offices in Downtown Statesville.