New court program is a little something extra to celebrate on Veterans Day

It all started one rainy day last February when Jim Mixson, Clerk of Superior Court, Assistant District Attorney Carrie Nitzu and I went to a meeting at Purple Heart Homes. That is when John Gallina, co-founder and chief executive officer of Purple Homes, and Brad Borders, executive vice president of donor relationships for Purple Heart Homes, told us about something called Veterans Treatment Court. They explained the concept and how they thought that it was needed in our county. And they explained how they thought that it could make a difference in the lives of veterans. They said that they had seen it work in Catawba County and that they thought we could make it work here.

I (being a person who always has to mull things over) said I would think about what they had told us. I then went back to my office and contacted Tammy West in the District Attorney’s Office in Catawba County. I told her that we had heard about their Veterans Treatment Court and that we wanted to check it out. Tammy said for us to come on, so check it out we did. Carrie Nitzu, Administrative Assistant Jamie Whitley, and I went to Catawba County, and we attended a session of Veterans Treatment Court.

What we learned in Catawba County was that Veterans Treatment Court uses a team approach to achieving justice while helping address issues specific to veterans. We attended the pre-court meeting and watched as the judge, the prosecutor, the defense attorney, probation officers, people from the Veterans Administration and local mental health and substance abuse treatment providers talked about each case. About each veteran. There was a team of professionals dedicated to each veteran.

Then we went into the courtroom and saw the judge interact with each veteran who was participating in the program, and we saw the veteran mentors who were there to support the participants. The object of the court is to offer services specific to veterans and to invest in their success. In order to help ensure that success, each participant has a veteran mentor. That was part of the court in Catawba County that really impressed us. It was very moving to see the mentors there to support the Veterans Treatment Court participants.

After we saw the process in Catawba County, we knew it could work here. So, our first step was talking to Chief District Court Judge Dale Graham and Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Joe Crosswhite to gauge their support for adding this court to our schedule and to our culture. They both offered their support without reservation.

Next, we had to get our Veterans Treatment Court team together. We talked to people in all areas of our community to find out who would be invested in supporting the court as well as its participants. What we found was that our county was ready to make this work. For our veterans.

With our team selected, the next step was writing the grant. Purple Heart Homes hired a grant writer, and after many meetings and discussions with many team members, the grant was submitted. And then we waited. We thought we would hear over the summer, but the months flew by with no word.

And then on Sept. 30, 2022, the news came — we got the grant! All of the team’s hard work had paid off.

Veterans Treatment Court is not a diversionary program. Veterans are identified after arrest, and they are offered the opportunity to complete the program. They are still held accountable for their actions. Participation in Veterans Treatment Court is completely voluntary. There will be a screening process, and each case will be evaluated to determine whether Veterans Treatment Court is appropriate.

The main concepts of Veterans Treatment Court are helping veterans with substance abuse and mental health issues, using a team approach in court rather than an adversarial one, continuously monitoring participants’ alcohol and substance use, providing access to services, and providing for ongoing interaction between participants and the court.

The next steps for us in Iredell County will be to attend trainings to learn best practices for Veterans Treatment Court and to organize resources and services. We hope to be up and running in the spring.

As Veterans Day comes around this year, I want to send out a big thank you to everyone who made this possible for our county. And this Veterans Day, which is always a time to celebrate our veterans, we here in Iredell County have a little something extra to celebrate.