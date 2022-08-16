New council gets down to business

After the pomp and circumstance of swearing in the new city council in Statesville, it was time to get down to business for the old and new members alike.

Joe Hudson and Kim Wasson joined the council on Monday night and, while the agenda was light compared to what they can expect in future meetings, the new members of Statesville’s city council are eager to weigh in on the city’s policymaking decisions going forward.

“It feels great to be part of a governing body I can do to help move Statesville forward, and I was excited to have my family and friends share the night with me,” Wasson said.

Wasson had been involved in the community with after-school programs and other volunteer efforts before being elected but now she hopes to influence the city in a more official capacity. She said the paperwork and documents were daunting at times, but she looked forward to speaking with the city’s staff and other stakeholders as she gets acclimated to the position.

“I’m ready to be engulfed in all of this,” Wasson said. “I’m ready to jump in and get to work.”

For Hudson, he previously worked for the city for more than three decades before retiring as the director of water resources. He said he too looks forward to settling into this administrative role and have an influence on the city’s future.

“I feel really honored and privileged, and we’ve got a lot of nice challenges coming up, and we’ve got the resources to meet them with, and I look forward to being part of that,” Hudson said.

Along with the new councilman and councilwoman being sworn in, returning members Doris Allison, C.O. “Jap” Johnson, and Steve Johnson, as well as Mayor Costi Kutteh, were sworn in for their next terms. Departing members William Morgan and John Staford were recognized for their time on the council and shared a few words of encouragement to the council on their way out.

Friends, family, and local political leaders like U.S. Congresswoman Virginia Foxx and North Carolina state Sen. Vickie Sawyer were on hand as Iredell County Resident Senior Superior Court Judge Joe Crosswhite swore the recent election winners in as the new city council finally was seated after a much-delayed election process.

The first action was to elect a new mayor pro tem, which led to Doug Jones’ selection for the position with four votes. Frederick Foster and Steve Johnson both received two votes.

After that, it was down to the occasional mundane but impactful work of the council.

Stop the Violence Cookout

The city recognized the efforts of the volunteers behind the annual Stop the Violence Cookout, with Geron White, Terry Joyner and Rickey Long receiving the proclamation from Kutteh.

White’s Clean Street Production and other volunteers organize the yearly cookout in an effort to bring the community together as it hopes to reduce violence in the city.

This year’s event will take place on Aug. 27 at Alex Cooper Park, with a start time of 10:30 a.m.

Planning ahead

The council held a pair of public hearings as part of its regular agenda on Monday night. Both were approved without anyone from the public choosing to speak.

The first was for a rezoning request for the property located on U.S. 64 and Marble Road. Tules LLC, on behalf of 6490 Partners LLC, requested the rezoning in anticipation of future industrial development according to the city’s action request. The roughly 10.9 acres will be converted from the RA (Residential Agricultural) and B-5 (General Business) districts to the LI (Light Industrial) District, as the applicant looks to develop the property for use as a transfer/trucking company operation.

The second hearing was to close a portion of an unopened but dedicated right-of-way known as Birdsey Street, which would have connected it to Front Street. The applicant ADJESS Assoc., 20 LLC looks to combine the proposed abandoned right of way to create three lots to build houses in that area.

Consent agenda

The following agenda items were passed with a consent vote.

Annexations: The city annexed the following properties:

An 18.1-acre property located on Baker Street by the Movement Group, Inc. According to the city, the current total taxable value of the parcel is approximately $144,920, but the estimated value with improvements is approximately $13,750,000.

A Helmsman Homes Properties located on Holly Street and Greencrest Lane. According to the city, the current total taxable value of the combined subject parcels is approximately $36,000. The applicant estimates the value with improvements to be $340,000 per lot ($1,020,000).

An 81-acre property located on US 70/Business Park Drive/East Old Well House Road owned by GRP 1770 Union Ave LLC & GRP 1780 Union Ave LLC. According to the city, the current total taxable value of the parcel is approximately $373,790. The estimated value of improvements is approximately $9 million.

Rezoning: A property located on East Greenbriar Road from R-A (Residential-Agricultural) District and R-8 MFM (Medium Density MultiFamily/Manufactured Housing Residential) District to R-8 CZ Cluster Subdivision (Medium Density Single-Family Residential Conditional Zoning) District. According to the city, the current total taxable value of the subject parcel is approximately $460,610. The applicant estimates that the current tax value plus estimated costs of land development construction is $17.5 million.