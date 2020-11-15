New coronavirus cases top 3K for second straight day

The number of new coronavirus cases in North Carolina topped 3,000 for the second consecutive day.

In the Sunday afternoon report by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 3,117 new cases were reported since Saturday.

The Iredell County Health Department’s Friday afternoon report showed 4,730 COVID-19 cases.

Two more Iredell County residents were reported to have died from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the death toll to 52.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Iredell County does not provide an update on weekends.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 312,235 cases Sunday afternoon. The number of people hospitalized statewide is 1,395. The total number of completed tests is 4,617,558.

The NCDHHS also reported a daily test positivity rate of 7.9 percent Sunday. There have been 4,806 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 38,295 cases with 417 deaths, Rowan has 4,870 cases with 123 deaths, Cabarrus has 5,864 cases with 101 deaths, Catawba has 5,613 cases with 71 deaths, Wilkes has 2,250 cases with 43 deaths and Yadkin has 1,250 cases with 12 deaths.

Lincoln County has 2,916 cases and 16 deaths, Davie has 970 with 10 deaths and Alexander has 1,280 cases with 13 deaths.