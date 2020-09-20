New coronavirus cases in North Carolina up by 1,333

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 193,581 cases Sunday, an increase of 1,333 since Saturday.

The number of people hospitalized statewide is 899. The total number of completed tests is 2,804,818.

There have been 3,243 deaths statewide attributed to the pandemic.

Iredell County, which does not provide updates on weekends, reported 2,908 cases and 35 deaths as of Friday.

Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 27,531 cases with 339 deaths, Rowan has 3,178 cases with 87 deaths, Cabarrus has 3,761 cases with 61 deaths, Catawba has 2,972 cases with 51 deaths, Wilkes has 1,157 cases with 32 deaths and Yadkin has 709 cases with seven deaths.

Lincoln County has 1,457 cases and 14 deaths, Davie has 531 with six deaths and Alexander has 485 cases with five deaths.