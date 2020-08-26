New children’s book helps teach lesson of love

Nancy Peek Youngdahl, who was born and raised in Mooresville, has released her third children’s book, “The Ruth Adventures: Life on the Farm.”
Illustrated by Diana Delosh, the book follows Ruth, a young girl growing up in rural North Carolina. From tea parties to riding the tractor, Ruth’s father is always there to love and support her through all of life’s adventures. With adorable illustrations and endearing passages, this title showcases the unconditional love between a girl and her father.
Youngdahl said the book comes from her point of view of being raised in Mooresville with her father, who was an abusive alcoholic, and that her childhood was scary.
He wasn’t around much, she noted, but when he was there, “I was scared. My happy time was going to school. I felt nothing bad was going to happen.”
A shy child, she said she remained that way until she left for college.
“Letting children know what a life could be if you had a father who loved you,” was her motive for writing this latest book, Youngdahl said, adding that teaching and helping is part of why she began writing children’s books.
“I love to read children’s books. They make me laugh and happy.” As for the one’s she writes, they are “all based on my life. They are my way of coping and feeling better about myself and getting over the things that happened to me,” she shared.
Youngdahl lived in Mooresville until she graduated from high school. She is married to husband, Skip, and they reside in Mebane. When she is not writing, you can find her reading, playing golf, painting, traveling, visiting family and enjoying church fellowship.
Youngdahl first started writing about 10 years ago when she wrote an autobiography. This project was primarily because she wanted to share family history with her relatives. The book, which went back almost to the start of U.S. history, also shares the beginning of Mooresville and her school and college days.
“I thought (the book) was just for family, but others got the autobiography and loved it and wanted it.”
Six years ago, Youngdahl started working on her first children’s book and has three in print with a fourth in the works. This fourth book, she said, is also a Ruth Adventure book and will be about “best friends forever.” It's about a time living in Mooresville when she got lost and a little girl came to her rescue. The little girl’s name was Sue, which she carried over into the book as well.
And Youngdahl also noted that there’s a fifth book she is planning in her mind that will continue the Ruth series.
Her newest release, “The Ruth Adventures: Life on the Farm,” is registered with the American Wholesale Book Co., Baker & Taylor, Follett Library Resources and Ingram, and is available online with Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble and Books-a-Million.
This third children’s book was preceded by “My Nana Was a Free-Range Kid” and “Remembering Joseph Chickadee.” Her fourth book, she noted, is also being published by Mascot Books.
