New cell tower in Harmony will enhance area's 4G LTE coverage

The Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting at the Harmony Fire Department to announce the new cell tower built by AT&T and FirstNet to enhance the area’s 4G LTE coverage and help give residents and first responders faster, more reliable wireless service.

The event was attended by Harmony Mayor Lee Matney, Councilman Buddy Gaither, Will Brown, representative for Congressman Patrick McHenry, and Harmony Fire Chief Todd Cranfill along with other members from the Harmony Volunteer Fire Department. Shannon Viera and Statesville Chamber Ambassadors facilitated the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

AT&T and FirstNet’s innovative public safety communications platform will bring 21st century tools to safety agencies and first responders, that will allow them to get information more quickly and assist in making faster and more informed decisions.

James B. Mallory, chairman, of the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, stated, “A strong wireless network is particularly important for our rural and farming communities. That’s why Iredell County is continually working to support and encourage private investment in the networks which keep our residents, students and businesses connected.”

“We want our customers to have a great experience,” said Regional Director of External Affairs, AT&T NC, Kathleen Evans. “Investing in our wireless network is just one of the ways we continually work to provide better coverage for the community and its first responders, along with improved network reliability and increased capacity.”