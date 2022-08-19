New Amity ARP Church to celebrate 175th anniversary

New Amity Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church is celebrating its 175th anniversary on Aug. 28.

The service will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. John Kimmons of Greensboro sharing the Gospel. The Rev. Dr. Earl Linderman and Erskine Seminary student Joshua Feimster will assist in the service. Feimster is a great-grandson of Abner and Isabella Feimster, forefathers of the church.

The church is at 150 Logan-New Amity Road, Statesville.

The church began in 1847 on the banks of the South Yadkin River, at Liberty Hill in western Iredell County.

Church family and other friends of the church are extended an open invitation. Officers of the church will extend fellowship greetings, and Carolyn Hall Sherrill, church historian, will share highlights of the recorded history. Following the sermon, a covered-dish luncheon will be held in the fellowship hall.

After the luncheon, a dedication will be held of two memorial benches in the meditation area of New Amity Cemetery. Assisting in the dedication will be Kimmons and officers of the church to mark the 175 years of sharing love with fellow Christians. These memorials are dedicated in honor and memory of the Christian servants who have faithfully served the two churches.