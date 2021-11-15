Related to this story
Most Popular
It was some 30 years ago when the current Broad Street bridge crossing Interstate 77 was being rebuilt, and now it’s set to be replaced as ano…
- Updated
A Statesville man is facing charges connected with a break-in at a Troutman business where he worked.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 4-9. Lis…
- Updated
A Statesville man died Saturday morning when a truck he was riding in struck a tree on U.S. 64 East.
- Updated
Two men were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop Friday, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
The Veterans Day celebration at West Iredell High School has always been a special event, but returning it indoors this year after the pandemi…
- Updated
Mooresville Police are investigating an apparent suicide of a male student in a Mooresville High School bathroom who was discovered early Wednesday morning.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 31-Nov. 6.
While quilting began many years ago and has served multiple purposes, including providing warmth and comfort, preserving memories and decorati…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 28-Nov. …