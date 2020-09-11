NEVER FORGET: Several women wave flags over I-77 to remember 9/11

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Statesville Record & Landmark, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

American flags waved on the Broad Street bridge over Interstate 77 as a group of women looked to remind people it was the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

"It's 9/11. I just feel like everyone needs to be patriotic and remember what this day was about," Carrie Barker said. "We said we never would forget, but some people have."

Along with her sister and two friends, they all said they were there to make sure people in Statesville didn't forget what happened in 2001. Another woman who wasn't with their group also was waving an American flag on the south side of the bridge

"We don't want people to forget 9/11. This is a horrible day, and we just hope to bring a smile to people's faces by letting them know we're still united," Jennifer Ward said.

Ward said she and Barker, her sister, were there last year but now two of their friends joined them on Friday.

"Most people haven't forgotten what happened on 9/11, but we're out here remembering the people who did lose their lives, their families, their loved ones, and just making sure we never forget," Jessica Anderson said.

The message was well-received by drivers as a steady cadence of horns blared on the interstate below.

