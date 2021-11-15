Neilsen is new health information management director at Iredell Health System

Iredell Health System has announced that Cara Nielsen is its new health information management director and privacy officer.

Nielsen has more than 20 years experience in health care. Starting in 1999, she became a medical transcriptionist and eventually went on to run her company.

She came to Iredell Health, initially working as a transcription coordinator and later as a records management coordinator and a clinical systems analyst in the information technology department. Nielsen left Iredell Health for a short time but returned in 2019 at its health information management quality data manager.

As health information management director and privacy officer, Nielsen will manage her department as well the integrity, security, accuracy and privacy of the organization’s data and medical records. Her team also is responsible for fixing errors in patient charts and ensuring medical records are complete, concise and correct.

“Health information management touches almost all areas of the hospital,” she said. “We are responsible for overseeing tumor registry, coding, denials management, records processing, HIPAA and privacy, and release of information.”

In her new role, Nielsen hopes to serve as a loyal partner with all departments at Iredell Health.