Need to recharge? Access to charging stations is critical to get more electric cars on the road

The pace at which North Carolinians shift to emission-free vehicles depends not just on drivers’ appetite for going electric, but also on their ability to charge their cars and trucks when and where they wish.
Or, at least when and where they really need to do so.
“The pushback I see over and over again is the scenario that doesn’t work for them,” said Rick Sapienza, director of the Clean Transportation Program at the North Carolina Clean Energy Technology Center at N.C. State University, in describing drivers who resist switching to electric vehicles.
They could be parents who do the bulk of their driving locally but travel hundreds of miles to take their children to college once or twice a year, he explained. Even with charge ranges of 200 miles and more for the latest electric vehicles, such a trip could require at least one plug-in on each leg of the trip.
“But most of us just don’t need to charge every day,” Sapienza noted, adding that an electric vehicle owner with charging access at home and at work likely would have at least 20 hours of charging time on most days. “Compare that to your cellphone. If it could stay fully charged every day, you’d be pretty happy.”
The reality is that a wholesale transition to emissions-free vehicles for everyday drivers won’t happen until they no longer worry — rationally or not — about the possibility of being stuck somewhere in a car that’s out of juice.
“We have to have the infrastructure to give people confidence,” Sapienza said.
President Joe Biden’s administration took step toward making that happen Monday when it outlined an ambitious strategy to create a nationwide network of charging stations.
Biden’s plan is to add 500,000 charging stations across the country while working with U.S. automakers to reduce the cost of electric vehicles. Under the $1 trillion infrastructure law signed in November by Biden, North Carolina is expected to receive $109 million over five years out of the $5 billion set aside to fund the new charging units nationally.
The law also provides an additional $2.5 billion for local grants to support charging stations in rural areas and in disadvantaged communities.
North Carolina’s allotment “will move the needle” toward an adequate statewide supply of charging stations, Sapienza said. “But it most likely won’t get us all the way there.”
‘Accessible to everyone’
The national network of electric vehicles, or EV, chargers is crucial to Biden’s goals to have electric vehicles account for half of new cars and trucks sold by 2030, and for the U.S. to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. In North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order with a goal of increasing the number of electric vehicles in the state by least 80,000 by 2025.
As of June, about 16,000 electric vehicles were registered in North Carolina, according to the Alternative Fuels Data Center at the U.S. Department of Energy.
Expanding the availability of charging stations will go a long way toward determining how quickly the U.S. and North Carolina hit the targets set by Biden and Cooper.
“We want to make electric vehicles accessible for everyone,″ Vice President Kamala Harris said Monday when announcing the administration’s plans during a visit to an EV charging facility in Maryland. “Absolutely make it accessible for everyone and easy. Just like filling up your car with gas.”
In North Carolina, urban areas and busy highway exits are already stocked with charging facilities, Sapienza said.
“But we’re not going to get away with cords every 50 to 75 miles” in more rural areas, he added.
Why electric vehicles?
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, transportation accounts for the largest portion (29%) of the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions. Within the transportation category, 54% of emissions come from the cars and light-duty trucks we drive every day, and another 24% is produced by medium- and heavy-duty trucks.
That means 78% of the largest U.S. contributor to climate change is generated by vehicles traveling our streets, roads and highways, and more than half of that pollution is produced by the cars and pickup trucks that most of us absolutely could not live without.
But drivers ultimately can eliminate harmful vehicle emissions from their individual carbon footprints without altering their routines at all. There’s no need to adjust when, where or how much they drive — although Sapienza noted that changing some driving habits can cut emissions significantly in gasoline powered vehicles — or to sacrifice size and luxury.
What they drive is the solution.
So, if that’s the case, why do electric vehicles still account for just 3% of new car sales in the U.S.?
Price continues to be a concern for many potential buyers.
According to a report in April by Kelley Blue Book, the average price for an electric vehicle was $51,532. That was more than $11,000 higher on average than what a buyer would spend at a dealership for a full-size gas-powered vehicle, and almost $30,000 more than the average compact car price.
However, Kelley also found in its report that EV prices had declined 10% over the previous 12 months. Biden’s pressure on automakers, along with advances that continue to cut the cost to produce EV batteries, are expected to push prices even lower.
Tax credits of up to $7,500 for electric vehicle purchases also ease the initial financial hit.
‘Steady grind’
While the upfront costs for electric vehicles remain higher, owners typically pay out less to operate them than they would with a gasoline-powered car or truck.
A national report by AAA found that the electricity required to drive 15,000 miles per year in a compact electric vehicle costs an average of $546, while the amount of gas required to drive the same distance costs $1,255 (or 130%) more.
Also, electric vehicles don’t require as much maintenance because they don’t need oil changes or air-filter replacements. If maintained according to automakers’ recommendations, AAA found, electric vehicles cost $330 per year less to maintain than a gas-powered car.
Between fuel and maintenance, that’s a total annual savings of $949.
While many potential buyers will weigh both cost and convenience, they are likely to put off EV purchase if they are at all uncertain about the availability of charging options.
Getting to the point where charging station access is not an issue will take time, Sapienza said.
“Even if we had the demand, we don’t have the manufacturing capability and supply chain,” he explained. “I think it’s going to be a steady grind.”
John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.