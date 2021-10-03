 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Neber, Eber Give Up' is a lesson that resonates throughout the years
0 Comments
alert top story

'Neber, Eber Give Up' is a lesson that resonates throughout the years

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Annette Chenevey

Annette Chenevey

 Courtesy Annette Chenevey

Several years ago, I was on one side of my kindergarten classroom, when I heard a familiar voice from the other side of the room. As I glanced around, I saw a small girl in my rocking chair, which was placed in our “group time” area. In her hands was an upside-down book and she was “reading” but she hadn’t seemed to notice there were no children in “group time.”

The only person who seemed to be aware was her teacher across the room. As she turned page after page, the story was just the same, “Neber, Eber Give Up.” Its meaning touched my heart then, and has stayed with me throughout the years of my life.

If the most important lesson she took with her that year was from the upside-down book, the year was worthwhile. It is a lesson that I have needed all the years that have come and gone in my life.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The past year-and-a-half has affected each of our lives in many ways. There has been fear and loss in large does spread around the world.

In my sister’s home, there is a vacant chair, a missed husband, dad and grandpa. Across the world, people are risking their lives to flee to a better land and our soldiers are risking their lives to help in any way.

This world will always face troubled times. It is my hope that each of us could know the depth of God’s saving love. It is what makes joy more precious, pain more bearable and love more valuable.

Thank you, Belinda for being in my class.

Annette Chenevey taught at Harmony, Union Grove, Pressly, Sharon, East Iredell and North Iredell. She was the Iredell-Statesville Schools Teacher of the Year in 1994.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Art created by Muhammad Ali to sell at auction

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert