'Neber, Eber Give Up' is a lesson that resonates throughout the years

Several years ago, I was on one side of my kindergarten classroom, when I heard a familiar voice from the other side of the room. As I glanced around, I saw a small girl in my rocking chair, which was placed in our “group time” area. In her hands was an upside-down book and she was “reading” but she hadn’t seemed to notice there were no children in “group time.”

The only person who seemed to be aware was her teacher across the room. As she turned page after page, the story was just the same, “Neber, Eber Give Up.” Its meaning touched my heart then, and has stayed with me throughout the years of my life.

If the most important lesson she took with her that year was from the upside-down book, the year was worthwhile. It is a lesson that I have needed all the years that have come and gone in my life.

The past year-and-a-half has affected each of our lives in many ways. There has been fear and loss in large does spread around the world.

In my sister’s home, there is a vacant chair, a missed husband, dad and grandpa. Across the world, people are risking their lives to flee to a better land and our soldiers are risking their lives to help in any way.