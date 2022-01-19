Neaders stepping away from McDonald's, but not Iredell County

So perhaps it was fitting two days after their marriage in 1991, the couple was in Raleigh for training as franchise owners.

“We’ve got ketchup running in our veins,” Mike said.

“It’s been McDonald’s since Day One,” Melissa said.

That included having two their children, Nick and Eliza, work for them as well as many other relatives. They said the two didn’t want to take over as franchise owners, a decision they respect especially since they know how much work it takes to run the businesses well. He said while they work hard, they simply had expressed to them that taking over the day-to-day operation of the franchises wasn’t something that interested their children. They said while their children will still be working for McDonald’s for now, they will be supporting them in whatever ventures they take on.

“When you own your own business, it’s 24/7. The buck stops with you. You can’t be a part-time owner,” Mike said. “There is no such thing as a part-time owner and being successful.”

Both said they were glad to be going out on a high note with their McDonald’s stores and the corporation, as well as being the right time for them to step away.

“We want to give a sincere thank you to the community for supporting us as they have over the years. Without customers, a business can’t survive,” Melissa said. “It’s genuine teamwork, with us, the employees, the community. What a ride.”

