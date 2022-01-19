Neaders stepping away from McDonald's, but not Iredell County

After decades of operating many of Iredell County’s McDonald’s franchises, Mike and Melissa Neader are ready to let the sun set on their time under the golden arches.
“It’s been full-on, never off the gas, full-time McDonald’s,” Mike said. “It’s just time.”
Melissa is currently on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, making her immediate future much clearer. As for Mike, he is taking his time before jumping into anything but plans to keep busy. He said he’s been doing some research on how to handle the change.
“The big thing I’ve taken away from everything I’ve learned, is don’t do anything for six months,” Mike said. “Don’t make any rash decisions, don’t go out and do anything crazy. Keep some normalcy in your life … don’t try to change your life overnight.”
“And I want to do some more fishing.”
The biggest change might be for Mike to not be getting a paycheck for the first time since he was 14, he said, but the Neaders said they have been planning for this move for a year or more. While putting so much time into their franchises over the years, even from the very start, the two are glad to be stepping back. At one time, they operated as many as 10 in the area and had more than 600 employees, but they began to scale things back in 2020 down to the five franchises they operate until Jan. 23.
The five remaining franchises are being handed over to Jason Cornet, who operates six other McDonald’s locations in Salisbury.
Since Mike began working for his father, Jim, in 1975, he has seen plenty of changes over the years both locally and for McDonald’s as a corporation. To give you an idea of how long those 47 years have been, the store number on Signal Hill is 3,258, while their newest one, part of the Love’s on Interstate 40, has the store number of 36,313. In that time, McDonald’s added drive-thru, phased out Playplaces, and changed the menu more times than Mike can recall.
“When I started with McDonald’s, there were no drive-thrus, they were in their infancy. My dad was opening stores without drive-thrus,” Mike said. “I remember the big deal it was adding drive-thrus. It was the biggest change in the fast-food industry at the time.”
He said the corporation has evolved with the times, whether it is the look of stores, the menus or how people order, or employee dress codes, and many other things, McDonald’s adapting has helped them be successful internationally while the Neaders found success locally as well.
But while plenty has changed over the years, both Neaders said the employees they’ve had over the years will be what they miss.
“That’s the hardest part of leaving the business, the relationships,” Mike said.
Needless to say, the business has been more than just a livelihood for the Neaders. It has defined them in many ways throughout Iredell County as, through it, they’ve made donations over the years, both in the form of cash and food.
While they are putting the franchises behind them, they said they will continue to work in the community and give back.
“It’s been Mike, Melissa, and McDonald’s. Now it’s going to just be Mike and Melissa,” Mike said.
“My role in the community won’t change, I just won’t be toting as many biscuits,” Melissa said, referring to the many times they would provide breakfast at events they were a part of.
Obviously, it may take some time to separate themselves entirely — Melissa joked it will be hard for them not to step behind the counter out of habit. No matter what, though, it will be part of the Neaders’ family story.
It’s also where the two met. Melissa was working for a company that maintained the landscaping around one of then-Jim Neader’s McDonald’s in Mooresville. What began with conversations in the parking lot eventually became a relationship. And with that, marriage as well.
So perhaps it was fitting two days after their marriage in 1991, the couple was in Raleigh for training as franchise owners.
“We’ve got ketchup running in our veins,” Mike said.
“It’s been McDonald’s since Day One,” Melissa said.
That included having two their children, Nick and Eliza, work for them as well as many other relatives. They said the two didn’t want to take over as franchise owners, a decision they respect especially since they know how much work it takes to run the businesses well. He said while they work hard, they simply had expressed to them that taking over the day-to-day operation of the franchises wasn’t something that interested their children. They said while their children will still be working for McDonald’s for now, they will be supporting them in whatever ventures they take on.
“When you own your own business, it’s 24/7. The buck stops with you. You can’t be a part-time owner,” Mike said. “There is no such thing as a part-time owner and being successful.”
Both said they were glad to be going out on a high note with their McDonald’s stores and the corporation, as well as being the right time for them to step away.
“We want to give a sincere thank you to the community for supporting us as they have over the years. Without customers, a business can’t survive,” Melissa said. “It’s genuine teamwork, with us, the employees, the community. What a ride.”
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL