NCWRC: Water safety important with holiday weekend underway

Have fun, but be safe.

That’s the message N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission wants to get out to everyone this Memorial Day weekend.

“We’re wanting to push safety in and around the water,” Wildlife Officer Matthew Lee said. “We want everybody to have fun and a safe holiday.”

While May 21-27 was officially National Safe Boating Week, it remains important for boaters to refresh their boating safety skills as many more people are out on the waters of Lake Norman and other waterways in Iredell County.

In the NCWRC’s effort to promote safety on the water this weekend, it wants to remind boaters to wear a personal flotation device anytime they are on or around the water.

Children under 13 are required to wear one whenever the vessel is underway. There are two life jacket loaner stations on Lake Norman, located at Pinnacle Access and Stumpy Creek Access. That program is done in partnership with SafeKids Iredell County, Duke Energy, and N.C. Wildlife and SeaTow Foundation.

In a news release, the NCWRC stated that a large number of recreational boating fatalities are caused by drowning. While many victims often had a life jacket available, they weren’t wearing it when they entered the water. It said because accidents happen quickly, wearing a life vest is the best way to be prepared.

State law requires anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, who is operating a vessel powered by a 10-horsepower or greater motor to complete an approved boating safety education course or otherwise be in compliance with the law.

So far this year, there have been two fatal accidents on Lake Norman.

The statistics from 2021 in North Carolina are sobering in themselves and should serve as a reminder of why it is important to follow the rules, as well as guidelines, when on the water.

According to the NCWRC, there were 173 total boating incidents last year, 16 of which were alcohol-related. In total, 19 accidents were fatal on North Carolina’s waters, four of which were alcohol-related. In those 19 accidents, there were 23 fatalities, of which 16 were not wearing a personal floatation device.

The early summer is when many of those accidents happened with two to three dozen happening each month from May until July.

Inattention by the boat’s driver was the most common cause, according to the NCWRC.

The NCWRC said it would ramp up its awareness and enforcement efforts during the busy summer holiday weekends, which include this one, the 4th of July Weekend, and Labor Day Weekend.

According to U.S. Coast Guard statistics, drowning was the reported cause of death in four out of every five recreational boating fatalities in 2020, and 86% of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets.

For more information on life jacket safety, visit ncwildlife.org/preserveyourlife.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.