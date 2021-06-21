NCDOT Highway Division 12 wants small, disadvantaged businesses to compete for transportation contracts

The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s local division stated it wants to make a point for smaller, disadvantaged businesses to be able to compete for transportation contracts.
In a press release, the NCDOT said starting in June, the Division of Highways in partnership with its Office of Civil Rights will host in-person, outreach events in all 14 highway divisions to educate disadvantaged business enterprises, or DBEs, about how to do business with the NCDOT. Disadvantaged business enterprises include small, minority-owned, and women-owned businesses.
“Our agency advertises and awards numerous contracts for projects big and small each year, but often many of these businesses may not be aware of how to work with our agency,” said State Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “Each project is an opportunity to encourage small and disadvantaged business participation, and to provide those businesses access to compete on NCDOT contracts.”
NCDOT awards contracts in many areas including mowing, litter pickup, landscaping, snow and ice removal, traffic control, painting, striping, and road construction.
Division 12, which contains Iredell County, will host an outreach event on June 26 where highway division staff will be on hand to discuss the types of contracts, advertisements for upcoming projects, as well as letting and award processes. It will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Highway Division 12 Office at 1710 East Marion St. in Shelby.
NCDOT is requesting that interested parties RSVP if they would like to attend the event. To RSVP for the Division 12 event, contact Michael Poe at mlpoe@ncdot.gov or 980-552-4203. For more information, visit the NCDOT webpage devoted to this initiative, www.ncdot.gov/highwaysdbe. You can also watch a video about contract opportunities and what event attendees will learn at https://youtu.be/fajlwy6HhdI.
