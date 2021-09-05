'NC Scenic Byways' tells about places in the Tar Heel State and how to get to them

The paperback is loaded with color photographs of places on the tours — at least one for each byway — and the book also has detailed maps and directions. Included also is a handy listing of our state parks and recreation areas, with a brief description of what may be seen there, the address of the park or area, and the telephone number of the office. There is the same information for our state historic sites, all 51 of them.

There is a bibliography of the sources consulted for “Scenic Byways,” which lists books you might want to have or to consult before going on the road.

My point is this: America has a vast number of places to see, but why drive to, say, New Mexico or Oregon or New England, when there are places right here in the Tar Heel State you haven’t seen? This book will tell you where the places are and how to get to them.

As I mentioned, autumn is fast approaching, just the time to tour some of the scenic byways in the mountains. Some folks prefer going to our Outer Banks when it is not so crowded. Of course, there are many, too, who enjoy day trips close to their Piedmont home.

To get your copy, email to www.ncdotorg/-scenic. Or mail your request for your free NC Scenic Byways with your full mailing address to:

North Carolina Byways Program