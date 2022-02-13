NC Music Hall of Fame pays tribute to Tar Heel talent

A quick question for you: What do Clay Aiken, John Coltrane, Charlie Daniels, Donna Fargo, Roberta Flack, Andy Griffith, Arthur Smith, Kate Smith, James Taylor and Doc Watson have in common?
Answer: They are all musicians born in our fair state and they are all inductees into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame. And these names are but a fraction of those which could be listed, with North Carolinians making outstanding contributions to all music genres, from beach music to blues to gospel to jazz to rock and to soul and to all the stops in between.
Another question for you: Where is the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame located?
If you answered Kannapolis, you are correct. Founded in May of 1994, it officially opened on June 1, 2009. In 2008 the Hall of Fame moved from Thomasville. After outgrowing that location, it moved to its present location at 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., (North Carolina Highway 3) Kannapolis, and is located within the Curb Records & Motorsports Building.
The Hall of Fame’s primary purpose is “to recognize, promote, and commemorate musicians, singers, songwriters, and producers from the state of North Carolina.” The hall remained mostly inactive until 2008, when a larger facility was secured to house music-related memorabilia of the original seven inductees (1999): the Chairmen of the Board, Charlie Daniels, Bill Griffin, Kay Kiser, Victoria Livengood, Loonis McGlohon and Billy Scott.
The Hall of Fame/Museum does not concentrate on any particular musical genre, such as rock, gospel, country or pop.
The first induction ceremony at its Kannapolis location took place on Oct. 3, 2009.
The Hall of Fame’s most recent induction ceremony was a dual ceremony, held this past Oct. 21 (normally held on the third Thursday of October) the inductees for 2020 were: The Briarhoppers, Jermaine Dupri, Donald Lawrence, Michael T. Mauldin, Charles Whitfield and the Squirrel Nut Zippers. For 2021, the inductees were Tony Rice and Robert Moog. Mr. Moog is the inventor of the Moog Synthesizer.
Hundreds of photographs, costumes and instruments help tell the story of Tar Heel musicians from the early days of recording and broadcasting forward. For your information, there are two inductees in the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame, hailing from Iredell County, the Catalinas beach music band, inducted in 2013, and singer/song writer Jim Lauderdale, from Troutman, who was inducted in 2017.
•••
The next Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 20. The Fall of Fame has also scheduled a Rhythm and Run 5K event on March 12. For more details on either event, contact the Hall of Fame.
O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”