NC Music Hall of Fame pays tribute to Tar Heel talent

A quick question for you: What do Clay Aiken, John Coltrane, Charlie Daniels, Donna Fargo, Roberta Flack, Andy Griffith, Arthur Smith, Kate Smith, James Taylor and Doc Watson have in common?

Answer: They are all musicians born in our fair state and they are all inductees into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame. And these names are but a fraction of those which could be listed, with North Carolinians making outstanding contributions to all music genres, from beach music to blues to gospel to jazz to rock and to soul and to all the stops in between.

Another question for you: Where is the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame located?

If you answered Kannapolis, you are correct. Founded in May of 1994, it officially opened on June 1, 2009. In 2008 the Hall of Fame moved from Thomasville. After outgrowing that location, it moved to its present location at 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., (North Carolina Highway 3) Kannapolis, and is located within the Curb Records & Motorsports Building.