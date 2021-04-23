NC author Scott Reintgen makes virtual visit to East Iredell Middle School

As a media specialist at East Iredell Middle School, it’s Lauren Roberts’ goal to get students to read. But even for adults, sometimes actually picking up a book seems like a daunting task.
That’s why Roberts entered an online contest to have author Scott Reintgen visit her school — albeit virtually.
“The main reason I entered the contest was to hopefully allow students in the building to make a connection to an author, in particular an N.C. author. Mr. Reintgen was nice enough to allow me to offer it to the entire school,” Roberts said in an email.
That’s why on Wednesday the author had a video call with the entire student body and it already appears Roberts’ hope for her students is becoming a reality. She said students asked about Reintgen’s future books and what it takes to become an author, along with other questions.
“During the visit, he chatted about his current books, how he got started writing, and offered some inspiration to always follow their dreams — no matter how big,” Roberts said.
“My favorite is that one teacher (who deals with struggling readers) had asked ‘do you have to be a good reader to be a good writer.’ His response was that he didn’t get into books until about the eighth grade and that he was writing long before that. I think it provided hope to many of our struggling readers,” Roberts said.
She said students were highly engaged and are already asking about checking out some of his books from the library.
Reintgen’s books “Nyxia,” part of a three-part series of science fiction books, were selected for the 2020-2021 Middle School Battle of the Books list. The former North Carolina teacher has published seven books already but has two more on the way. He used to be an English teacher for a public school in North Carolina. He currently lives in North Carolina.
