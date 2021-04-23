NC author Scott Reintgen makes virtual visit to East Iredell Middle School

As a media specialist at East Iredell Middle School, it’s Lauren Roberts’ goal to get students to read. But even for adults, sometimes actually picking up a book seems like a daunting task.

That’s why Roberts entered an online contest to have author Scott Reintgen visit her school — albeit virtually.

“The main reason I entered the contest was to hopefully allow students in the building to make a connection to an author, in particular an N.C. author. Mr. Reintgen was nice enough to allow me to offer it to the entire school,” Roberts said in an email.

That’s why on Wednesday the author had a video call with the entire student body and it already appears Roberts’ hope for her students is becoming a reality. She said students asked about Reintgen’s future books and what it takes to become an author, along with other questions.

“During the visit, he chatted about his current books, how he got started writing, and offered some inspiration to always follow their dreams — no matter how big,” Roberts said.