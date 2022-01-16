Navigating your first year in retirement

For those experiencing mixed feelings, it’s helpful to acknowledge them, both to yourself and a partner or trusted friend. Remind yourself why you chose to retire and remember all that you accomplished to reach this point.

Your purpose

With your calendar clear of work obligations, it’s important to identify a few ways to fill your time. To start, keep the promises you’ve made to yourself, your spouse or others about what your retirement will include. For example, if you’ve promised distant relatives that you’ll reconnect, then organize a reunion. Set a date to fulfill your dream of visiting France’s wine country or find an instructor who can teach you to play the piano. Alternatively, you may decide to pursue an encore career, part-time job or an opportunity to open your own business.

With all your new possibilities, it’s important to avoid overcommitting yourself. Give yourself some breathing room in each day and ease into volunteer organizations or activities. Now that you have the freedom to do so, be sure that you’re choosing to spend your time in ways that are most gratifying to you.

Your finances