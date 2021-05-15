National Stroke Awareness Month: A few minutes can make all the difference

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the American Stroke Association, there are also stroke risk factors that are not within your control. These include age, family history, and a prior stroke or heart attack. While your chance for stroke does increase with age, most people believe only the elderly have strokes, though this is not the case.

According to Katz, 10% of all strokes occur in adults less than 50 years old. Even children and babies can have strokes. In addition, race and gender play a role in stroke risk.

“Women have a much higher risk than men for stroke. Stroke is the fourth leading cause of death in women and kills 80,000 women each year,” said Katz, “Additionally, African-American women have a higher risk of stroke.”

Once you have had a stroke, you are at a high risk for having another; however, strokes can be prevented. Identify your risk factors and make the necessary healthy lifestyle changes in order to lower your risks. “Once a stroke occurs, disability is frequently a result. By controlling your risk factors, you can decrease your likelihood of experiencing this devastating event,” said Katz.

Signs of stroke