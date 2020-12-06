NATIONAL HANDWASHING AWARENESS WEEK: More relevant this year than ever

Approaching winter and the peak flu season, National Handwashing Awareness Week is appropriately celebrated each year at the beginning of December. Now in the midst of a growing number of COVID-19 cases, the holiday observing healthy handwashing is more relevant than ever.

Germs, or pathogens, are types of microorganisms that can cause disease. Some germs are resistant to antibiotics, but washing your hands can help prevent the spread of these germs that are becoming difficult to treat. By effectively reducing the spread of germs, washing your hands is one of the best ways to prevent many illnesses, including COVID-19.

Though simple handwashing has always been considered when hands are visibly dirty, scientific discoveries in germ theory have shown the importance of washing our hands even when we don’t see something on them. It can still be difficult to take seriously something we don’t see or that we feel is not directly affecting us, but COVID-19 has brought handwashing to the forefront of public concern.

“I keep hoping that after this is over, these new habits we’re learning to acquire will help us going forward even with seasonal flu and other acquired transmissions,” said Pam Gill, Iredell Health System’s director of infection prevention.