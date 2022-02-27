National Eating Disorders Awareness Week: Increasing knowledge to encourage conversation

Sadly, if not treated, eating disorders can result in serious medical problems that may even lead to death, commonly from heart and kidney complications. An estimated 4-5% of people with a serious eating disorder do not survive.

Luckily, eating disorders are treatable as long as the individual is open to treatment.

According to Hendren, you must first find the root cause.

“If depression and anxiety are issues, then a person can try counseling and therapy, or even start medication,” she said.

And like many diseases and illnesses, eating disorders are treated best when diagnosed early.

How can I help someone with an eating disorder?

When you notice the signs of an eating disorder in a friend or family member, it can feel scary and intimidating. It’s hard to know the best way to approach this conversation.

The first thing you can do is become knowledgeable of eating disorders.

“One of the most important things you can do is actually learn about the disorder itself and the emotional toll it causes another person to have,” said Hendren.