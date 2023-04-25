The work of the district attorney’s office centers on victims’ rights year-round, but District Attorney Sarah Kirkman took a moment to observe National Crime Victims’ Rights Week outside the Iredell County Hall of Justice in Statesville on Monday.

“It’s important to me because our main mission is helping victims,” Kirkman said. “Even with a little ceremony like this, I think it’s important to recognize victims and celebrate their successes.

“Just that they’ve overcome whatever crime has happened to them, move on with their lives, and find some justice in the courthouse.”

Kirkman and members of the district attorney’s office were joined by Clerk of Courts Jim Mixson, Guardian ad Litem, the Department of Social Services, Dove House, Iredell County Commissioner Scottie Brown, and others.

Also on hand were members of law enforcement from around the county as well.

Kirkman said even with the work her office does, it is important to make sure victims are taken care of and given resources regardless of how the legal process plays out.

Guardian ad Litem supervisor for Iredell and Alexander counties Tennille Hileman said with their support of children who are victims they can always use more volunteers as even though with their current 85 volunteers across the two counties, there are 179 children they represent. Those children without volunteers assigned to them are assigned to the GAL staff.

According to the Department of Justice, this year’s theme for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is “Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change.” and calls on communities to amplify the voices of survivors and create environments where they have confidence in being heard, believed, and supported.