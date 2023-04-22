National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is April 23-29. This year’s theme is “Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change.” The theme relates to how we can help find justice for victims of crime by hearing their voices, engaging with them and using their experiences to effect change.

The mission of my office is to achieve justice for victims and to protect the community. Justice for victims means not only prosecuting offenders, but also helping victims. That help comes in many forms, including connecting victims with resources and services, answering their questions, explaining the court process and listening to their concerns. In my office, the district attorney legal assistants, assistant district attorneys and district attorney investigator work to help victims every single day.

District attorney legal assistants talk to victims about their cases and get information from them about what they want to see happen with their case, whether there is any restitution owed to them and whether they want to be present in court if they are not required to be. The legal assistants set up files, prepare paperwork, line up meetings between the assistant district attorneys and victims and witnesses and answer any questions they might have about the court process. They connect victims with local and state resources, and they help them track the status of offenders. They make travel and lodging arrangements for out-of-town victims and witnesses, they line up transportation to and from court when it is needed and they find agencies who can provide food and clothing for victims and witnesses when necessary. They stay in contact with them during the time their cases are pending, and sometimes even after their cases are disposed. In addition to all of that, they support victims by physically being with them in court.

The district attorney investigator helps us make stronger cases. He tracks down witnesses we need for court, and he talks to victims and witnesses to explain the court process to them. He is often on the road, finding witnesses that have moved away or who were just passing through here when the crime occurred. He finds out what victims want to see happen with a case. He basically does anything that we need to get evidence to make better cases and get justice for victims.

The assistant district attorneys stand up in court and fight for victims. Before going to court, they review cases for prosecution. They determine the strength of the evidence and what witnesses they need for court. They research the law and determine how to proceed with the case. They talk with victims about the court process and discuss possible outcomes with them. They hear the victims’ wishes about what they want to see happen with the case. And they are there for the victims during the case, and often afterward, to answer any questions that they might have and refer them to any resources that they might need. They make the legal arguments that get justice for the victims.

At times our jobs seem overwhelming, but helping victims is the reason we took these jobs. And when we hear from victims about the difference we made, it makes it all worth it. Here are some of the comments members of my office have gotten over the years from victims:

“Thank you for the great support and endless fighting to get justice.”

“You are my rock! I love you.”

“I don’t know what I’m going to do when the case is over. I can talk to you about everything that happened. I can’t just talk about this to anybody.”

“You are the unsung heroes.”

“Every time I talk to you, I feel better.”

“You always made me feel like everything was going to be ok.”

“You are the only person who I have talked to that believes me and listens to me.”

“You’re wonderful. A warrior. Keep up the fight. You’re so good at it!”

“Thank you again for your hard work to get justice for our daughter. We greatly appreciate you.”

“Thanks so much for your help and kindness.”

“Can I give you a hug?”

“Just knowing you guys care and are doing your best makes things a little easier. You’re awesome.”

“You all are God-sent. Thanks for everything.”

During this National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, I, along with my staff members, renew our commitment to achieving justice for victims. We renew our commitment to hear victims’ voices, to engage with them and to effect change.

Sarah Kirkman is the District Attorney for Alexander and Iredell counties.