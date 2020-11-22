National COPD Awareness Month: Iredell Health Pulmonary Rehab offers encouraging atmosphere

We may not notice or think about how important our lungs are until they stop working properly.

Breathing is an involuntary function bringing oxygen to our lungs that then circulates through our bloodstream. But for those suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), each one of these crucial breaths can be a struggle.

In healthy lungs, air sacs are elastic and able to move air in and out. Air sacs of those with COPD, however, lose their elasticity, limiting the movement of air in and out of the lungs.

While there is no cure for COPD, Iredell Health System’s Pulmonary Rehabilitation program helps patients manage the disease and improve their overall wellbeing. Patients that complete the program successfully return to work and increase their activity.

“Our number one goal is to assist the patient to improve their quality of life and increase their abilities to perform activities of daily living,” said Director of Iredell Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Lisa Warren.

November is National COPD Awareness Month, providing the COPD community a time to come together to focus on increasing awareness of the disease.