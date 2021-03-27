National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: How colorectal screenings can save your life

Should I get screened?

There are many different screening options for colorectal cancer. However, the most common colorectal cancer screening test is a colonoscopy.

“The advantage of a colonoscopy is that it can both diagnose and treat cancer,” said Rau.

If there is a cancerous polyp found during a colonoscopy, a doctor can diagnose it as cancerous and remove it all in the same procedure.

According to Rau, if you have no family history of colorectal cancer, you should start screening at age 45. But, if you do have a family history of colon cancer, you should begin screening sooner. Typically, Rau suggests 10 years before the age of onset in your relative. For example, if your father was diagnosed with colon cancer at age 40, you should get your first colonoscopy at age 30. If your family member was diagnosed with colorectal cancer over the age of 50, you should get your colonoscopy at age 40, no matter what.

“Colorectal cancer is often preventable if you know your risks and get routine screenings. The whole point of a colonoscopy is to prevent colon cancer from ever developing,” said Rau.

To learn more, visit iredellhealth.org/health-library, where you can find additional colorectal cancer resources, including a risk assessment and an educational quiz. If you have concerns or need to schedule a colonoscopy, reach out to your health care provider.