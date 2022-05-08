National Bizarre Holidays Appreciation Day: An idea whose time has come

America, besides being the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave, must also be the “Home of the Weird Holiday.” You already knew that our word, “holiday,” came from the words “Holy Day” and originally meant a day that was somehow sanctified by the church, perhaps commemorating some saint or religious event.

Holy days such as St. Patrick’s Day and Saint Valentine’s Day come to mind, although today they seem to be more secular (worldly) occasions now than religious (heavenly-oriented) ones.

My desktop calendar for April shows not only the religious holidays of Ramadan, Palm Sunday, Good Friday, Passover and Easter, but also Earth Day and Administrative Professionals Day.

Far be it for me to protest against celebrating or recognizing Earth Day. Earth is, in case you were not aware of it, my favorite planet. According to what my mother and my birth certificate state, this was where I was born, although my wife sometimes questions this.

And don’t go and get administrative professionals mad at me. I realize the power they hold: the ability to delete from or add one’s name to lists, to lose or find your file, to put your letter in with the outgoing mail or into the shredder or into the circular file cabinet that has a plastic bag liner.

If you want to find some really strange national holidays, go to Google and type in “Weird Holidays.” I did, and I found some really eccentric ones.

“Like what,” you might ask.

Like last Jan. 7, which was Old Rock Day. This had nothing to do with Bill Haley and the Comets, or Carl Perkins and his blue suede shoes, but is, and I quote, “The unofficial holiday [which] encourages people to acknowledge, celebrate and learn more about old rocks and fossils.” Gosh, we really needed that holiday.

Then along came Jan. 31, which was National Bubble Wrap Appreciation Day. How could I have missed that? This was soon followed by Feb. 16, the National Do a Grouch a Favor Day. That one slipped by uncelebrated also.

The merry month of May, of course, holds several very real and legitimate, important holidays. For instance, May 3 was National Teachers Day. The teachers, Lord bless them, are already thinking of fleeing to the beach with only several weeks to go until summer vacation.

May 3 is also Lumpy Rug Day. I found this on Google, which admits that this observance is something of a mystery: no one seems to know how it began. Don’t get me wrong, I appreciate a good rug as much as the next fellow, but do rugs rate a holiday? I think not.

Continuing on, May 4, just passed, was Star Wars Day. Rather than marking Chewbacca’s or Luke Skywalker’s birthday, it is a clever pun on the phrase, “May the Force (Fourth) be with you.” Get it?

On the fifth of the month, there was Cinco de Mayo. However, for reasons unknown to me, it was not followed by Seis de Mustard, another of my favorite condiments. May 8 is Mother’s Day. Better mark it on your calendar right away!

So far, I have not mentioned some holidays celebrated overseas, like Anastenaria, said to be celebrated in parts of Bulgaria and northern Greece. Celebrants observe this holiday May 21 to May 23. It involves fire-walking. It also involves music, dancing, and animal sacrifice. I wonder if the ASPCA knows about this.

More to my taste is the Festival of La Tomatina held in the eastern Spanish town of Bunol on the last Wednesday in August. This festival is basically a battle involving the throwing of big, ripe tomatoes at people. The event dates back to 1945. Look it up for yourself. Prudent participants sometimes wear goggles for eye protection.

Even if you caught a tomato to the face, it would still be better than what might happen to you during that more famous Festival of San Fermin, celebrated in the northern Spanish town of Pamplona.

This quasi-religious festival was written about by the author, Ernest Hemingway. This is the one where people race through the narrow streets of the town, pursed by bulls. Big bulls with horns.

Saint Fermin, a Christian martyr, was supposedly killed because of his faith. His death was caused by his being tied to a bull and being dragged to death in 257 AD.

The holiday lasts a week, and begins at noon on July 6. The “running of the bulls” part begins at 8 a.m. on July 7. I think if I were to participate, I would begin heavily drinking sangria, a wine punch, around daybreak on July 1, if not earlier.

I vote that we Americans stick to relatively benign holidays, such as Administrative Professionals Day, in which administrative professionals may be chased around the water coolers by people brandishing water pistols.

But if your tastes run to the really strange, consider donning some tights and a ruffled shirt and joining in celebrating Talk Like Shakespeare Day. In case it slipped your mind, this event is celebrated on April 23, which is the same date that’s traditionally observed as Shakespeare’s date of birth. Sounds like something invented by folks who majored in English in college.

Talk Like Shakespeare Day is not to be confused with that other quasi-holiday involving odd speech, Talk Like a Pirate Day, which every seadog knows is celebrated on Sept. 19. This should give you time to find or make your eyepatch and find a parrot willing to perch on your shoulder. You can also practice saying a convincing “RRRRRR!” with a guttural twang. Right, Matey?

I could go on with such real, though dubious holidays such as Houseplant Appreciation Day, Extraterrestrial Abductions Day, and National Sea Monkey Day, but I’ll let you look these up for yourself.

Come to think of it, together, we could start a National Bizarre Holidays Appreciation Day. It is an idea whose time has come.

O.C. Stonestreet is the author of “Tales From Old Iredell County,” “They Called Iredell County Home” and “Once Upon a Time … in Mooresville, NC.”