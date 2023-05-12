NaKayla Griffin has a new employer, a new office and a new title, but the Statesville Police Department’s community resource coordinator’s goal of helping the community remains the same.

“It’s been a smooth transition because of the relationships I have with community members, the police department, and the city. The transition has been easy because I had opened those doors up prior to starting this position,” Griffin said. “I’m learning some new things about how to advocate for different people, but that transition has been great.”

Griffin had worked for more than a decade with the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont, most recently as its director of operations. Griffin said that from that position, she not only picked up skills needed for her new position, but also relationships that give the community trust in her as she begins her work with the SPD.

Her work at the BGCP had her working to improve the lives of the children under the organization’s roof, but now she is not only advocating for those same children but adults in the community as well.

Griffin said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the BGCP had a number of teens depart from their programs and that she is aware that some of them will need help going forward. She said pointing them and others in the right direction for needs like housing, food and other issues is part of her work and she hopes to point people in the right direction when it is an issue the SPD can’t take on directly.

But enthusiasm for those challenges as she takes them isn’t something she lacks, though time and resources might not be able to keep pace with the energy she said she brings to her new position.

“Challenges will arise, but I’m a solutions person, and we’ll have solutions in place to get things done, but you always have to remain humble,” Griffin said.

Griffin herself grew up in Statesville and understands many of the issues people face, as well as the reputation that the southern part of the city has as it is one of the poorer parts of town and has some long-standing issues with crime. She said that while people are responsible for their own choices, she hopes that she can have others see the city the way she sees it as she helps those in need navigate their challenges. She said that her faith in God makes taking on these issues makes it easier for her as well.

Griffin replaces the position that Turkessia Brown-Evans departed from earlier this year. Griffin said Brown-Evans encouraged her to apply and that she knows she has big shoes to fill and appreciates the work her predecessor had done as she looks to build on that.

She said she is excited to be part of a team with Police Chief David Onley and others in the department have her back as she continues previous SPD engagement efforts while adding some of her own ideas.

Griffin said that creating hope for residents, particularly younger ones, is critical. She spoke of one person she knew from her time at the BGCP that had once said he wanted to be a doctor when he grew up but had gotten off that path at some point.

“When I saw him getting in trouble, I had to ask him if he remembered telling me that he wanted to be a doctor, I need you to start dreaming again. I see you as that person still, but I need people to see you as that as well,” Griffin said. “Regardless of the issues you have now, you can still be great.”

Griffin said being able to relate to people like that and others in the community allows her to communicate between them and the city in ways others may not be able to.

The community resource coordinator said that there are trust issues when it comes to residents and the police department, but that she hopes the relationships she has built with people over the years give them a sense of trust when interacting with police, which makes both the residents and officers feel safer when those bonds are made.

“However that looks in bridging that gap between citizens and the police and city, I want to be the person to be able to do that. To speak one language and have one goal,” Griffin said.