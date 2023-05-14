NAACP/The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints scholarship program provides need-based, renewable scholarships to Black/African American college students beginning their sophomore year.

In June 2021, Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, pledged $1 million annually more than three years to fund scholarships. Each scholarship is a $5,000 award for college sophomores that is renewable for three years (a total of $15,000 per student).

Applications are being accepted through the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) website between now and June 29.

“We admire and share [the church’s] optimism that all people can work together in harmony and should collaborate more on areas of common interest,” NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said.

The scholarship program provides need-based, renewable scholarships to Black/African American college sophomores enrolled full-time and attending an accredited four-year U.S. college or university beginning Fall 2023.

Applicants for the NAACP/The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Scholarship program must meet the following eligibility requirements:

1. Possess a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

2. Complete a free application for Federal Student Aid (“FAFSA”) form.

3. Have a demonstrated, unmet financial need verified by their college or university.

4. Be enrolled full-time in fall 2023 as a sophomore at any UNCF member institution, other accredited HBCU, or any accredited four-year U.S.-based college or university.

5. Preference shall be given to candidates at HBCUs who are pursuing undergraduate studies.

“These efforts represent an ongoing desire of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to teach and live the two great commandments — to love God and neighbor,” Nelson said.

Since 1944, UNCF has helped to double more than the number of minorities attending college, serving as the nation’s leading advocate for the importance of minority education and community engagement. For more information about the 2023 NAACP/The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Scholarship program, including renewal requirements and how to apply, please visit the UNCF scholarship page.