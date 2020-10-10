N.C. House District 95 candidates discuss issues

What is your opinion of how the state government has handled the pandemic?
The response to a pandemic needs to be a combined effort at the federal and state level. As with any organization the leadership at the top must be fast, clear, rational, and based on input from specialists and researchers from as many fields as possible. A confident stable president acknowledges the danger and utilizes federal proficiencies to UNITE the states in an effort to procure, prepare, and distribute ALL goods and services needed to sustain the foundation of our economy, protect our citizens, and initiate innovation in fighting an invisible enemy. Governor Cooper put our citizens first and when problems were identified in the infrastructure he put forth full force efforts with the resources available to overcome the problems. After being a ground soldier in my dental practice dealing with the small business needs the infrastructure of unemployment and the challenges of obtaining goods in a time of uncertainty I am honored to know I will work with a governor who is driven by an ethical stable and truly service oriented approach to our state.
At the state level Governor Cooper was placed in a situation that all generals fear. A war zone with a president unwilling to coordinate efforts to provide weapons, equipment to protect soldiers, and a clear protocol. Furthermore, citizens were facing fears of losing their basic life necessities. Governor Cooper maintained a calm, focused, and rational approach that put our citizens first and did not allow emotions to manipulate him as he navigated between a rock and a hard place. Hindsight, I can see where we have learned from this situation but his leadership in protecting our state while not being swayed by rhetoric is the sign of an exemplary leader.
What legislation do you plan to introduce if you are elected and why?
I plan to champion legislation that focuses on physical (SAFE WATER ROADS BRIDGES) and technological infrastructure (broadband and updating government IT) that will allow our state to have a strong foundation for private businesses and education in the next 10 years. I also plan to focus on pushing our education system to utilize the skills and lessons from COVID to reinvent a powerful education system from Pre-k to community college. We can create a clear path for hope in our state.
Furthermore, I hope to revamp the current family law policies that create a circus where children and families are set up for strife during times they are facing painful and personal challenges that compromise legal marriage and the mental health of children and parents.
Finally, I appreciate the contributions of President Trump towards fighting Opioid Addiction and Human Trafficking and look forward to working to continue and fight these issues in our state with all politcal party representatives. With a masters in Industrial Organizational Psychology I have a strong understanding of how we can work with the current challenges in our police force to protect and empower our police officers while overcoming policies and cultural norms that create unnecessary tensions with citizens.
How do you think the state needs to address some of the economic issues from the pandemic such as unemployment?
When a fire strikes you have to build up from the foundation. Unfortunate situations allow us to really take a look at the physical and technological infrastructure upon which our education system creates workers and our businesses provide jobs. We must push policy that will invest in supporting our young students, encourage trade workers, small business growth around the resources in NC, and jobs that make our roads, water, and bridges safe.
What issue do you believe matters the most to voters going into November’s election?
Voting in authentic and ethical people that are motivated to serve our state and country by dealing with complex issues in healthcare, the economy, our natural resources, and our infrastructure in a rational and innovative manner. We need more of our citizens who love our state and country to RUN FOR OFFICE so that the state government is informed by leaders who understand the needs of our citizens.
This is been a difficult time for all. In the early part of the year, Americans, and our leaders simply did not know much about COVID-19, and everyone would have to learn how to deal with it as things developed. As months moved on, our state government could have done a much better job in several areas, including education. As the virus affects children less than adults, schools should have strived to get children back in the classrooms quicker. Online learning from home has been difficult for many families, including my family. It simply is not a replacement for in-class learning. In the next session, the General Assembly should make it a priority to review all of our responses to the pandemic, including education.
Our state government could have done a better job regarding the economy and the pandemic. Many of the rules Governor Cooper issued seemed to be contradictory as well as confusing. I personally believe that state government should always be on the side of promoting freedom, but Governor Cooper didn’t do that. He chose winners and losers - some businesses were allowed to stay open, while others were forced closed. Often that there was no compelling reason for the different and unequal treatment. In many cases, there were less restrictive means that the Governor could have used to meet his objectives, instead of forced closures.
In Raleigh, I will concentrate on legislation that protects the taxpayer, that protects our rights, and promotes Iredell County. In the next session, redistricting will be front and center following the census. I will work to ensure fair legislative districts for all of Iredell County and the state.
Many people remained unemployed following the pandemic. This affects all businesses and industries, including small businesses. North Carolina weathered the storm better than other states due in large part to the decisions of the Republican led General Assembly. Although the present General Assembly did a good job regarding pandemic unemployment benefits, next session the work will continue. The General Assembly will have to deal with a budget that has been impacted by the pandemic. Reduced revenues will require the General Assembly to make hard choices. Small businesses are the back bone of our economy and I will work with small businesses to help them meet their needs.
Our country is very divided politically, but I believe that most people want the same thing - elected leaders who are responsive to all their constituents and who work for the good of their district and their state. If elected, I will do my best to provide the best constituents services that I can, and to promote Iredell County any way that I can.
