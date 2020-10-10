N.C. House District 95 candidates discuss issues

The response to a pandemic needs to be a combined effort at the federal and state level. As with any organization the leadership at the top must be fast, clear, rational, and based on input from specialists and researchers from as many fields as possible. A confident stable president acknowledges the danger and utilizes federal proficiencies to UNITE the states in an effort to procure, prepare, and distribute ALL goods and services needed to sustain the foundation of our economy, protect our citizens, and initiate innovation in fighting an invisible enemy. Governor Cooper put our citizens first and when problems were identified in the infrastructure he put forth full force efforts with the resources available to overcome the problems. After being a ground soldier in my dental practice dealing with the small business needs the infrastructure of unemployment and the challenges of obtaining goods in a time of uncertainty I am honored to know I will work with a governor who is driven by an ethical stable and truly service oriented approach to our state.