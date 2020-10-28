N.C. Department of Labor presents safety awards

The N.C. Department of Labor recognized area employers and employees at the agency’s virtual annual safety awards banquet held Tuesday.
“We didn’t want COVID-19 to prevent us from recognizing these employers in Burlington, Shelby, Statesville and surrounding communities who are making a commitment to their employees’ safety and health,” Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry said. “Over the years, North Carolina has experienced a declining injury and illness rate, which remains at a historic low 2.4 per 100 full-time workers for private industry. These employers continue to make North Carolina workplaces some of the safest in the country and deserve this recognition.”
The awards honor outstanding on-the-job safety achievements of each recipient during 2019.
Berry provided keynote remarks at the virtual meeting, which was her final safety awards presentation as labor commissioner.
Under program rules, companies must have been free of fatal accidents at the site for which the award is given to be eligible. The gold award criteria are based on a DART rate that is at least 50% below the statewide rate for its industry. The rate includes cases of days away from work, restricted activity or job transfer. The silver award is based only on cases with days away from work. They are recorded when the worker misses at least one full day of work, not including the day of the injury. The applicant must attain an incidence rate for cases with days away from work that is at least 50% below the rate for its industry.
Iredell Silver Awards
First year
ECMD Inc., Crown Heritage Manufacturing
ECMD Inc, East Coast Moudlings
ECMD Inc., Elkin Dc
ECMD Inc., sales representatives
Gateway Recovering Inc.
JMS Southeast
Town of Mooresville, Fire and Rescue
Second consecutive year
Argos USA (Carolinas) Corp, Statesville plant
Town of Mooresville Public Works
Town of Mooresville Recreation
Gold awards
First year
Argos USA (Carolinas) Corp., Mooresville plant
Denso Manufacturing N.C. Inc., Statesville plant
ECMD Inc. Corp.
Gilbert Engineering Co.
GL Wilson Building Co.
JPS Composite Materials
Support Local Journalism
McCombs Steel Co. Inc.
Powerworks Electric
Statesville Housing Authority
Second consecutive year
Concrete Supply Co., Mooresville plant
Concrete Supply Co., Statesville plant
Town of Mooresville Public Utilities
Third consecutive year
J.C. Steele & Sons, warehouse
JL Raper Corp.
Kewaunee Scientific Corp.
Fourth consecutive year
American Roller Bearing Co., machine shop department
Calloway Industrial
Fifth consecutive year
American Roller Bearing Co., grinding department
American Roller Bearing Co. quality control department
American Roller Bearing Co., Statesville
Berry Global Inc. Mooresville
Gates Construction Co. Inc., safety
Sixth consecutive year
American Roller Bearing Co., shipping assembly department
Seventh consecutive year
American Roller Bearing Co., shipping and assembly department
American Roller Bearing Co., maintenance department
13th consecutive year
Engineered Sintered Components
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.