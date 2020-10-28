 Skip to main content
N.C. Department of Labor presents safety awards
The N.C. Department of Labor recognized area employers and employees at the agency’s virtual annual safety awards banquet held Tuesday.

“We didn’t want COVID-19 to prevent us from recognizing these employers in Burlington, Shelby, Statesville and surrounding communities who are making a commitment to their employees’ safety and health,” Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry said. “Over the years, North Carolina has experienced a declining injury and illness rate, which remains at a historic low 2.4 per 100 full-time workers for private industry. These employers continue to make North Carolina workplaces some of the safest in the country and deserve this recognition.”

The awards honor outstanding on-the-job safety achievements of each recipient during 2019.

Berry provided keynote remarks at the virtual meeting, which was her final safety awards presentation as labor commissioner.

Under program rules, companies must have been free of fatal accidents at the site for which the award is given to be eligible. The gold award criteria are based on a DART rate that is at least 50% below the statewide rate for its industry. The rate includes cases of days away from work, restricted activity or job transfer. The silver award is based only on cases with days away from work. They are recorded when the worker misses at least one full day of work, not including the day of the injury. The applicant must attain an incidence rate for cases with days away from work that is at least 50% below the rate for its industry.

Iredell Silver Awards

First year

ECMD Inc., Crown Heritage Manufacturing

ECMD Inc, East Coast Moudlings

ECMD Inc., Elkin Dc

ECMD Inc., sales representatives

Gateway Recovering Inc.

JMS Southeast

Town of Mooresville, Fire and Rescue

Second consecutive year

Argos USA (Carolinas) Corp, Statesville plant

Town of Mooresville Public Works

Town of Mooresville Recreation

Gold awards

First year

Argos USA (Carolinas) Corp., Mooresville plant

Denso Manufacturing N.C. Inc., Statesville plant

ECMD Inc. Corp.

Gilbert Engineering Co.

GL Wilson Building Co.

JPS Composite Materials

McCombs Steel Co. Inc.

Powerworks Electric

Statesville Housing Authority

Second consecutive year

Concrete Supply Co., Mooresville plant

Concrete Supply Co., Statesville plant

Town of Mooresville Public Utilities

Third consecutive year

J.C. Steele & Sons, warehouse

JL Raper Corp.

Kewaunee Scientific Corp.

Fourth consecutive year

American Roller Bearing Co., machine shop department

Calloway Industrial

Fifth consecutive year

American Roller Bearing Co., grinding department

American Roller Bearing Co. quality control department

American Roller Bearing Co., Statesville

Berry Global Inc. Mooresville

Gates Construction Co. Inc., safety

Sixth consecutive year

American Roller Bearing Co., shipping assembly department

Seventh consecutive year

American Roller Bearing Co., shipping and assembly department

American Roller Bearing Co., maintenance department

13th consecutive year

Engineered Sintered Components

