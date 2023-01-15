My first foreign car was a GTMObile

In August of 1968, I left the country for the U.S. Naval Base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Little did I imagine that foot-in-the-door would be the beginning of more than three decades overseas teaching and counseling both dependents and military personnel.

While I’d hoped for something a bit more glamorous than GTMO, as the base was/is commonly known, it was an excellent first-year experience. An added surprise was returning to the states at Christmas, which allowed me to attend my sister’s wedding and reach an amicable break-up with the girl I’d left behind in Statesville.

Shortly after returning to the base, I decided to buy a car. When a guy in our quarters put a FOR SALE sign on his car, I immediately let him know I was interested. We shook hands, but I never kicked the tires, as they say. A few days later, I paid his $250 asking price and we completed the required paperwork. My “new” car was a classic GTMObile — the euphemism given to the many clunkers that had long-resided on the base. They were just as ubiquitous and aesthetically-challenged as the iguanas we’d see on a daily basis.

Having newly developed a fondness for the classic song “Guantanamera,” I learned the title translated as “The Lady of Guantanamo.” In a bit of sarcasm, I dubbed my new wheels: “The Old Lady of Guantanamo.”

As I recall, she was a ’59 Ford, but I’m not a car guy. Years of nonchalant care combined with the salty air had rendered her once pure-white complexion with a profusion of zits, reddish-brown freckles, and numerous untreated wounds. She was scraped, scarred and abused by who-knows-what; her upholstery was mottled by numerous stains of unknown origin — if you’re afraid of the answer, don’t ask the question. Like Rodney Dangerfield, she’d gotten “no respect” over the years.

Furthermore, I soon discovered, to my chagrin, she was a squealer — there were little if any brake pads remaining so that when the brakes were applied, even though you could safely stop, you’d hear a screaming, piercing, metal-on-metal sound that most of us Southerners would say resembled the final cries of a dying piglet. To paraphrase an old song, “Braking Up Wasn’t Hard to Do,” just noisy! As I write this some 50 years later, I still have no earthly idea why I never made an effort to get the brakes repaired. Not exactly something I care to admit, but it’s true.

Most of the teachers I might’ve wanted to date in August were “taken” in January. A colleague mentioned a friend of hers, a Navy nurse. Introductions were made, and a first date was arranged.

Alice and I dated steadily for the remainder of the school year, though we avoided using the words “going steady,” as well as any discussion of the coming summer and beyond.

Like most of my colleagues, I completed the transfer application in January. A few months later, I was offered a position in Okinawa — halfway ‘round the world. Alice was scheduled to rotate in October, with no guarantee of extending even if she so desired. It was painfully clear we were headed toward a different kind of “breaking up.”

In early May, realizing that the law of supply and demand would soon be stacked against me, I began advertising my car. Since I added the caveat of wanting to use it until, literally, my last day, I dropped the price to $200. After mentioning this in chapel choir rehearsal, a Jamaican fellow told me he was interested. (Note: Since Castro had prohibited Cubans from working on the base, most of the menial labor force and a few office jobs were held by Jamaicans who came for six-month tours). I reminded him of the price and my need to keep the car until the last minute. “No problem, mon.”

School ended; I’d be returning to the States two days later. Alice and I said our tearful goodbyes on Thursday. The next morning, I went to meet my buyer; he was standing on the curb. Strangely, he made no attempt to open the door, but stuck his head in the window. With a dejected look and in a doleful voice, he said, “O mon, de mon who was to loan me de money fa de cah has gone to de States.”

For a moment or so, I sat in stunned silence. In four hours, I was scheduled to depart GTMO, never to return. Obviously, any possibilities of finding a new buyer were nil. Trying my best to remain calm although thinking I’d been had, big-time, I finally asked, “How much money do you have?” “O mon, I only got 50 dollah.”

After another moment of painful contemplation, and with as much composure as I could muster, I offered, “Here’s what we’ll do: Give me the 50 dollars and your IOU for $150.” With little hesitation, and a big smile, he said with relief, “Thank you, mon,” as he got in the car. We drove to the base legal office and completed the transaction. A short time later, he signed his IOU for $150. I wrote my stateside mailing address, assuming that each of us was fulfilling his required role in this contractual farce. We exchanged paperwork, shook hands and I handed him the key. A minute or so later, I heard that familiar squeal as he stopped at the corner. Despite my frustration, I took that much-too-familiar sound as a fond farewell from the disrespected Old Lady-of-Guantanamo.

Later in the summer, I returned to N.C. after a road trip to New England. There was a letter from APO New York (the GTMO postmark). We’d exchanged a few letters, but I was quite sure it wasn’t Alice’s handwriting. Inside there was a brief note and a money order for $50. Over the next few months, I’d receive two more such letters with money orders. I don’t remember if I returned or destroyed the IOU after the final payment. Needless to say, I enjoy sharing this story, especially since it had a favorable ending.

My used-car sale occurred over a half-century ago, but it came to mind recently when I came across a quote by John Stuart Mill. Mill, a political economist, was writing about trust and trustworthiness. In his 1848 work, Principles of Political Economy, he wrote, “The advantage to mankind of being able to trust one another penetrates into every crevice and cranny of human life…” Even, I’d suggest, into the sale of a rusty, decrepit, screeching GTMObile. Now, as an old man, with a few scars and blemishes of my own, I like to think the abused and pock-marked Old Lady-of-Guantanamo was finally given some respect in the summer of ‘69.