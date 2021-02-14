My cup(s) runneth over

For some months I have been awaking around 4 a.m., unable to go back to sleep. I lay in bed, turn this way, then that, adjust the covers and pillow and repeat. After an hour or so of this, I resign myself to wakefulness, get up, go to our combination den and kitchen and plop down into my brown, overstuffed recliner.
Once there, I turn on the lamp and retrieve the book from the shelf under the side table, find my place and read for an hour or so. Eventually, I leave the recliner and go into the kitchen part of the room and either microwave leftover coffee or brew a fresh pot.
To me, making coffee is like the Japanese tea ceremony as presented in one of the Karate Kid movies. I enjoy the ritual of coffee-making with an economy of movement: just so much water, just so much ground coffee. Once the coffee is burbling, I choose a cup from the shelf under the granite-topped counter.
I have a variety of cups and I want to tell you about several of them. I had considered using “In My Cups” for this column’s title, but that once meant someone who was drunk, as in “He was in his cups and didn’t realize what he had done.”
A coffee cup or mug must be considered from several aspects. First, it must be functional: able to contain a reasonable quantity of hot coffee. It may also be decorative, historic or have something profound or comical written on it. It should also be sturdy, rather than delicate; “hefty” comes to mind.
I prefer mugs to cups and saucers. This is from my Navy days, when we enlisted men drank from mugs in the mess hall while la-de-da officers sipped from what looked like bone china in the wardroom.
My favorite mug is white with a dark blue printed “fouled” anchor on it, purchased at a Goodwill Store for a buck. It looks nautical and fits my hand well.
The mug I’m using as I write this was came from my son. The mug has the NPR “Prairie Home Companion” radio show logo on it. It is sturdy and has a 12-ounce capacity, which I fill only to halfway. This gives me a spillage margin when in transit from Mr. Coffee back to Mr. Recliner.
My fondness for coffee and my appreciation of my variety of mugs does not extend to my wife of lo these many years. Judy remains free from the allure of coffee and as to my cups, says their number runneth over.
She admits to having drunk only two or three cups in her life. Once was when she and I were part of the staff of the Mooresville High School Marching Blue Devil Band going to band competitions. At one contest — it was at Cary, near Raleigh — it was cold enough to make a Spartan sob. Judy sent me to get her a hot cup of cocoa. Unfortunately, many others had the same idea. The only hot beverage left was coffee. Judy drank it but was not happy about it.
Judy, bless her heart, came from a family of java junkies. Her parents, Cecil and Betty Newton, were coffee enthusiasts, as is her sister, Nina. Judy’s maternal grandparents, E.T. and Sallie Christenbury also drank coffee. Judy claims to like the smell of coffee as it brews but doesn’t like the taste. She did, however, drain that cup at Cary.
My most-treasured coffee mug came from my grandfather’s café in Mooresville. It has no advertising and it, too, is sturdy. If you look up the word “sturdy” in the dictionary, the accompanying illustration will show a coffee mug from Stonestreet’s Grade A Café. Although it has a capacity of four ounces, at the café it was constantly refilled by a waitress. It was thick, and once hot, retained the heat well.
For this past Christmas, I ordered three mugs from one of those specialty places. On each mug is the tartaned shape of a Scottish terrier (see photograph); I have mentioned Molly and Nessie before. Below the dog’s image is the name, “Colquhoun,” the clan (on my mother’s side) name in Scotland.
“Colquhoun” changed to the more spellable and pronounceable “Cowan” soon after arriving in America. I kept one of the mugs for myself, gave one to my son and have the third as a spare, in case the Duke of Edinburgh or Her Majesty the Queen should drop by for a cup of java. You never know.
I’ll not discuss my remaining cups at this time, nor reveal my favorite brands of coffee lest I start a run on them.
I would write more, but I see my cup needs refilling.