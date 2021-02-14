My cup(s) runneth over

I prefer mugs to cups and saucers. This is from my Navy days, when we enlisted men drank from mugs in the mess hall while la-de-da officers sipped from what looked like bone china in the wardroom.

My favorite mug is white with a dark blue printed “fouled” anchor on it, purchased at a Goodwill Store for a buck. It looks nautical and fits my hand well.

The mug I’m using as I write this was came from my son. The mug has the NPR “Prairie Home Companion” radio show logo on it. It is sturdy and has a 12-ounce capacity, which I fill only to halfway. This gives me a spillage margin when in transit from Mr. Coffee back to Mr. Recliner.

My fondness for coffee and my appreciation of my variety of mugs does not extend to my wife of lo these many years. Judy remains free from the allure of coffee and as to my cups, says their number runneth over.

She admits to having drunk only two or three cups in her life. Once was when she and I were part of the staff of the Mooresville High School Marching Blue Devil Band going to band competitions. At one contest — it was at Cary, near Raleigh — it was cold enough to make a Spartan sob. Judy sent me to get her a hot cup of cocoa. Unfortunately, many others had the same idea. The only hot beverage left was coffee. Judy drank it but was not happy about it.