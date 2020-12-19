MY CLASSIC MOTORCYCLE: Martin O'Connell's 1971 BMW R75/5

When and how did you acquire the motorcycle?

I bought the bike seven years ago from a neighbor. It had been under a tarp in his yard for about 20 years.

Tell us about your motorcycle (specs, restoration work, unique items).

I've spent seven years doing a mechanical restoration. Most of the work and parts I've done are per the original, but I changed out the carburetors and the ignition to better aftermarket parts. I also replaced the mufflers with freer flowing ones.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the motorcycle?

The bike started life as a German police bike before coming to the states.

What excites you most about owning this motorcycle?

The bike is just a wonderful combination of reliability, durability, ease of maintenance and above all it’s a joy to ride. It will also be 50 years old next year!