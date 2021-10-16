 Skip to main content
My Classic Car: Willie Kennedy's 1930 Ford Model A Roadster
My Classic Car: Willie Kennedy's 1930 Ford Model A Roadster

When and how did you acquire the car?

I bought it from a man in Hickory about two years ago.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

It was like this when I bought it. It’s a 3-speed.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

I took it to my first car show not long ago and won first place. There were over 100 cars there. It was at Burger Barn in Union Grove. It was the second annual car & truck show and cruise in.

What excites you most about owning this car?

It’s like the first one I ever had. I had one like it when I was 14. It was a 1928. Paid $125 for it.

Bio Box

Name: Willie Kennedy

Location: Harmony 

Car year/make/model: 1930 Ford Model A Roadster

More Information

If you have or know of someone with a classic car that should be featured, please email Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com.

