My Classic Car: Wayne Williams' 1967 Chevy Chevelle Malibu

When and how did you acquire the car?

I got it at least five years ago. A friend of mine, Dean Farmer, directed me to it. I bought it from a Vietnam veteran. I’m the third owner.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

Roman Road Restoration rebuilt the engine, numbers matching 327. It has Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission, disc brakes. I painted it myself. It was my first paint job. It’s Granada Gold, the factory color, with a cream-colored top.

Do you have a fun/ interesting story about the car?

I like to take it to Pigeon Forge every year, spring and fall, for the Rod Run.

What excites you most about owning this car?

It’s fast, and I like the color. It’s extremely rare to see gold. I’ve owned a lot of antique cars, but this is my favorite I’ve ever had.